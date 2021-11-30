Betsy Gaines Quammen’s new book “True West: Sorting Realities on the Far Side of America” explores where we are as Westerners coming out of the pandemic facing political upheaval, climate change, COVID attitudes and more.
“Pandemic should have brought us together; it didn’t,” Quammen said. “How can we face the road ahead politically, economically, environmentally, technologically and culturally if we aren’t talking?”
Quammen is The Community Library’s latest Jack Grove Writer-in-Residence at the Hemingway House. She discussed her new book in the Library’s John A. and Carole O. Moran Lecture Hall, Nov. 30.
Programs and Education Director Martha Williams offered Quammen the residency.
“Betsy’s writing brings the huge expanses of the West and its ideologies into clear focus through creative research, observation, and fearless investigation,” Williams said.
Out of college, Quammen got her start in writing at a newspaper in Telluride, Colorado, a ski town similar to Ketchum. She has always been passionate about the West and land conservation.
Back in March of 2020, Quammen spoke at the library about her book “American Zion: Cliven Bundy, God and Public Lands in the West.”
The book explores how early church attitudes created a culture of entitlement to public lands—an idea that began when she wrote her dissertation for Montana State University.
“I’m particularly interested in how religious views manifest themselves on landscape,” Quammen said.
She visited the Bundy family right after the Battle of Bunkerville, an armed standoff in Nevada.
“At the time, he represented this isolated culture,” Quammen said.
She went to talk to Cliven Bundy about how his religious beliefs were foundational to his rebellion, which he called a “religious war.” Empowering of religious and patriotic militancy is what led to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Quammen believes.
“Understanding Cliven Bundy and understanding militia culture in the west is really important to understanding where we are right now as a country,” she said.
Quammen’s interest in religion spawned from her love of conservationism.
“Public lands, as Westerners, [are] one of the most important gifts we have out here,” she said.
In her work as a conservationist, Quammen felt like she was in an echo chamber. They needed to communicate with broader communities. To be more effective, she sought to inspire people from their religious points of view.
Quammen formed her own organization called the Tributary Fund, where she works with religious leaders on climate issues.
She delved into sacred texts. Starting with the Bible, she investigated what the tenants that inspire people to take care of “creation” are. Working with Buddhist monks in Mongolia and Bhutan, she researched what it means to see Buddha nature in all living beings.
“True West” has gotten her back in conversation with ranchers. One rancher who ranted about how much he hates Democrats invited her for a weekend where they shared long, constructive conversations.
“This book is really about building relationships with one another on the ashes of what we’ve just come through,” Quammen said. “I’m hoping that it is ashes. But I also know we have significant problems that we’re still confronting.”
Some books that have inspired “True West” include “Gunfight” by Ryan Busse, “The Power Worshippers” by Katherine Stewart, “Jesus and John Wayne” by Kristin Kobes Du Mez and “In God’s Country” by David Neiwart.
“Those books in particular are good examples of where we are politically in terms of the polarization of this country,” Quammen said.
Although she’s only been here a couple days, she has already felt the focus that accompanies the residency.
“Having the space and the quiet ... I feel like I’m going to be able to navigate my way through some pretty complicated issues,” Quammen said.
She hopes she can bring this momentum back to Bozeman, Montana, where she lives with her husband, three dogs, an overweight cat and a python named Boots.
Visit the Community Library website to watch the recording of Quammen's talk at the library. ￼
