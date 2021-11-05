New Teton Gravity Research ski film will stoke your fire

Teton Gravity Research’s new ski film asks a simple question: What stokes your fire?
The world tour of “Stoke the Fire,” TGR’s 26th film, will stop at The Argyros in Ketchum on Saturday, Nov. 6.
TGR’s 2020 film “Make Believe’’ was about pursuing dreams and the hardships one goes through to accomplish his or her goals. “Stoke the Fire” is much different. This year, producer and editor Charlotte Percle wanted to focus on the silly side of skiing and the antics of the athletes.
“We just wanted to keep it simple,” Percle said. “We didn’t want to take ourselves too seriously. We wanted the audience to leave feeling happy and having laughed a lot.”
Still, within this film, viewers can see the evolution of these skiers.
“Certain athletes are always pushing their limits and stepping one step further every year,” Percle said.
For “Stoke the Fire” they shot across Alaska, British Columbia, Wyoming, Montana and the North Cascades. Christina Lustenberger and Ian McIntosh skied a run they have dreamed about since they were kids growing up in the same town. This film features alpining, a rarity in ski films.
Jackson, Wyoming, is home to many of the athletes and producers at TGR.
“Our Jackson segment is kind of an ode to all of the workers that make the mountain run,” Percle said.
They went behind the scenes to see what goes into opening the resort everyday. They spent time with those who work on the tram and lift operators. At one in the morning, they filmed the snowcat drivers going out for the night in the middle of a blizzard.
“That’s something I never would have gotten to do otherwise,” Percle said.
After teaming up with HBO a few years back, TGR has seen exponential success. They have many exciting new projects in the works.
At the screening, TGR’s partners will give away special prizes, including a trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, items from Sierra Nevada, YETI, Atomic, The North Face, Volkl, Tincup Whiskey and others.
Visit argyros.org for tickets and more information. ￼
