New Craters of the Moon photo collection out of this world

November 23, 2022
Astronauts Edgar Mitchell and Alan Shepard learn about volcanic geology at Craters of the Moon from NASA Geologist Mike McEwen. Mitchell served as lunar module pilot for Apollo 14. Shepard was the first American in space on May 5, 1961. He also completed a 15-minute sub-orbital flight during the Mercury program. Both walked on the moon during the Apollo 14 mission.
Reading Calvin Coolidge’s 1924 proclamation to protect Craters of the Moon, Ted E. Stout was struck by the choice of words. The former president described the land as a “weird and scenic landscape, peculiar to itself.”
“Craters of the Moon is the only officially weird national park in the system,” Stout said over the phone with his dry sense of humor. “It’s officially and delightfully weird. ... It’s just one of those places, you really just have to experience it to figure out what it’s all about.”
Undisturbed for centuries from human intervention besides members of the Shoshone-Bannock tribe, an ocean of lava shaped the stretch of land the size of Rhode Island. At times, it truly feels like another planet. Due to the high desert’s lack of water, only the strangest survive: mule deer, big-eared bats, yellow-bellied marmots and limber pines.
Former superintendent of the monument, Jonathan B. Jarvis, wrote the forward for Ted E. Stout’s new book “Images of America: Craters of the Moon National Monument.” While describing his family’s move to Idaho, Jarvis says, “The startling scenery of Craters of the Moon often evokes emotional responses of wonder, curiosity and occasionally revulsion.”
The book is a collection of over 150 archival photographs, a visual journey through the history of the fascinating area.
“It’s not a very well-known park,” Stout said. “People don’t really know what they’re gonna get when they get there. It’s a well kept secret.”
Each black and white photo tells its own short story.
A photograph donated to the National Park Service by the Paisley-Walker family captures approximately 1,500 people gathered on the southeast slope of Inferno Cone on June 15, 1924. The individuals who supported the area’s designation surround an American flag, celebrating the monument’s opening. The Arco Advertiser reported: “It puts the community on the map as one of the scenic districts in the West.”
In a photo courtesy of Boise State University, Robert Limbert poses next to a “lava tree” formed when flowing lava solidified around a living tree. This image originally appeared in an article titled “Among the Craters of the Moon,” featured in the March 1924 edition of National Geographic magazine. Written and illustrated by Limbert, the article brought national attention to the remote lava fields of Idaho.
In a photo courtesy of NASA, astronauts Edgar Mitchell and Alan Shepard learn about volcanic geology at Craters of the Moon from Geologist Mike McEwen. Mitchell served as lunar module pilot for Apollo 14. Shepard was the first American in space on May 5, 1961. Both walked on the Moon during the Apollo 14 mission.
“It’s gone through a lot of changes over 100 years,” Stout said.
The original monument was only about 39 square miles. In 2000, President Bill Clinton expanded the monument 13 fold.
To accomplish this book, Stout worked closely with the cultural resource specialists of Craters of the Moon.
“My background is actually in geology; I’m not a historian,” Stout said.
However, he became familiar with the stories of the park working as the monument’s chief of interpretation and education for 17 years, providing context for visitors.
Back in 2014, he and the rest of the staff celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act by hiking across the Craters of the Moon from south to the north.
“We did it. We survived. It was a very difficult journey,” Stout said. “But it was great to get out there and see all of the amazing features, some of which I hadn’t seen during my career up to that point.”
He hopes this book will inspire more people to come out and visit. Also, he hopes the preserve graduates from the title of national monument to national park.
“The idea is kind of confusing to people, especially at Craters because there’s actually two monuments,” Stout said.
Although there have been several motions to change the name, it hasn’t happened yet.
“It really is a national park experience; We have a campground at the entrance station, we have a loop drive, we’ve got the wilderness area,” Stout said.
He wants to do presentations locally and around the state as the centennial approaches.
“It’s a great story. It’s one that people need to know more about, especially Idahoans,” Stout said. “They should be proud of this national monument and its history.”
Pick up a copy of “Images of America: Craters of the Moon National Monument” at your local bookstore. ￼
