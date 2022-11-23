New Craters of the Moon photo collection out of this world

Astronauts Edgar Mitchell and Alan Shepard learn about volcanic geology at Craters of the Moon from NASA Geologist Mike McEwen. Mitchell served as lunar module pilot for Apollo 14. Shepard was the first American in space on May 5, 1961. He also completed a 15-minute sub-orbital flight during the Mercury program. Both walked on the moon during the Apollo 14 mission.

Reading Calvin Coolidge’s 1924 proclamation to protect Craters of the Moon, Ted E. Stout was struck by the choice of words. The former president described the land as a “weird and scenic landscape, peculiar to itself.”

“Craters of the Moon is the only officially weird national park in the system,” Stout said over the phone with his dry sense of humor. “It’s officially and delightfully weird. ... It’s just one of those places, you really just have to experience it to figure out what it’s all about.”

Undisturbed for centuries from human intervention besides members of the Shoshone-Bannock tribe, an ocean of lava shaped the stretch of land the size of Rhode Island. At times, it truly feels like another planet. Due to the high desert’s lack of water, only the strangest survive: mule deer, big-eared bats, yellow-bellied marmots and limber pines.

