Gardeners in the Wood River Valley may develop cabin fever in these frigid winter months. Lisa Horton is hosting “Adventures in Plant Keying” to break the ice, if you will.
Plant keying seeks to identify species. Horton knows better than anyone how frustrating the process can be.
“It can get downright terrifying,” Horton said. “I’m proposing to demystify this.”
This talk is sponsored by the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. It will be in the Town Center West Building in Hailey on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Participants will talk about how and why plants got their names, learn a little terminology and then plunge into keying out some plants to the genus level.
It will start with a philosophical conversation as to why humans are obsessed with naming things and delve into the history of why it became necessary for plants to have fancy Latin names.
“Please don’t be intimidated,” Horton said. “You don’t need to know anything about wildflowers to hang out with us. Our group consists of photographers, hikers, birders, butterfly lovers, gardeners, tree huggers and lots of folks who just think plants are pretty. You’ll fit right in.”
Horton holds a master’s degree in plant anatomy. Often, she leads the Wood River Chapter plant walks. She has made a number of wildflower videos for Eye on Sun Valley.
“I have lots of experience teaching beginners,” Horton said. “I provide interesting tidbits about edible and medicinal plant uses and talk about plant family relationships. My style is casual and not patronizing. I try to keep plant identification interesting and painless.”
Horton’s first foray into plant keying came in high school. Her biology teacher required the class to make a collection of pressed plant specimens with proper identifications.
“The puzzle nature of the keying process appealed to me, as did borrowing the car to drive back roads in search of plants to collect,” Horton said.
