Historically, live theater is a calculated pursuit of precision.
However, for the upcoming Sun Valley Community School production of “She Kills Monsters,” director Kevin Wade encouraged the young thespians to return to a state of play, he said, “allowing our inner children to take over and to lean into the rich imaginary world of Dungeons & Dragons without self-consciousness or judgment.”
“She Kills Monsters” runs Feb. 9-11 at Sun Valley Community School Theater. Tickets cost $8-$12 and are available at communityschool.org. The production is appropriate for ages 13 and up due to some mild language and adult themes.
“This is a story about processing grief, about cherishing those we love, about kindness and inclusivity, about navigating being a queer kid in a small town, about dealing with bullies and being true to yourself,” Wade said. “It does all that while celebrating and exalting nerd culture in the most hilarious ways.”
“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of high schooler Agnes. Grieving over the loss of her sister Tilly, Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s notebook for role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Agnes soon finds herself in her sister’s fantastical sanctuary on an action-packed quest to self-discovery.
“In a world where any kind of content is a swipe or keystroke away, I think imagination is a talent we need to cultivate and nurture in our students in a major way,” Wade said. “It is the root of creativity, and I have absolutely loved moving through this imaginary world with this cast and crew.”
With homicidal fairies and obnoxious ogres, this play is either a hilarious drama or a heartbreaking farce.
“I think of them working synergistically to bring the story to life,” Wade said. “There are moments of slapstick comedy followed immediately by moments of high tragedy—and somewhere in the whiplash is the genius of this piece.”
The show takes place in the far-off magical world—the 1990s. Wade was pleasantly surprised when Rose Bicas-Dolgen, the student who plays Agnes, recognized “Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill during rehearsal.
“It’s the first time that I’ve directed a period piece about a decade with which I have extensive experience,” Wade said. “It’s been funny to reckon with exactly how long ago the 1990s were.”
As a kid, Wade played Dungeons & Dragons, read epic fantasy series and retreated into the world of video games.
“I would have moved to Hyrule if I could have,” Wade said of the setting for the iconic Zelda game series. “These worlds can transport and delight us.”
Cast member Tyler Salvoni is a walking encyclopedia of Dungeons & Dragons knowledge.
“He has been able to bring some real legitimacy to moments we needed help understanding,” Wade said.
Rehearsals for this show have included combat workshops.
“There’s nothing like picking up some weapons and—safely and slowly— working on some epic fantasy fights,” Wade said.
The lights and production design work in harmony to contrast the banal ordinary world with the thrilling fantasy world.
“Never in my six years and 12 productions in the upper school have we attempted such complicated theater tech,” Wade said.
Student Brady Giles has composed epic soundscapes for battle sequences.
“The challenge and immense payoff of telling a story in sequence, from start to finish without stops is what has always been special about theater to me,” Wade said. “Stakes are high, and there are no second takes. You have to ride a wave of energy from one end of the piece to the other, and that is a very special thing.” ￼
