Nerd is the word: SVCS presents "She Kills Monster"

Fantasy and reality clash in the Sun Valley Community School’s production of “She Kills Monsters.”

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Historically, live theater is a calculated pursuit of precision.

However, for the upcoming Sun Valley Community School production of “She Kills Monsters,” director Kevin Wade encouraged the young thespians to return to a state of play, he said, “allowing our inner children to take over and to lean into the rich imaginary world of Dungeons & Dragons without self-consciousness or judgment.”

“She Kills Monsters” runs Feb. 9-11 at Sun Valley Community School Theater. Tickets cost $8-$12 and are available at communityschool.org. The production is appropriate for ages 13 and up due to some mild language and adult themes.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

