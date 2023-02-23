National Honor Society to induct local Dance Scholars

Wood River High School seniors Piper Kolb and Riley Jessen and junior Audrey Hernandez have been dancing since they were four years old.
Now, they will be honored together by the National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA).
“After all these years, my younger self would be proud and inspired by me advancing my dancing and now being inducted into the NHSDA and able to put ‘Dance Scholar’ on my resume,” Hernandez said.
The induction ceremony will take place Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., in the Minnie Moore Room at the Community Campus in Hailey.
Kolb said she uses dance to express herself.
“When I get to dance I can put those feelings into my movements and portray how I’m feeling to others without having to talk,” Kolb said. “This award brings together years of hard work and accomplishment, but I’m excited to see where dance brings me in the future.”
The NHSDA recognizes the artistic merit, leadership and academic achievements of students at a high school level. The dancers must maintain good grades on top of their rigorous rehearsal schedule.
Hilarie Neely is the director of Footlight Dance Centre.
“Dancing is a year round artistic endeavor and passion for those working towards the NHSDA induction,” Neely wrote in a press release.
These students take master classes with guest teachers throughout the year, attend summer workshops (sometimes out of state), promote dance through community service and mentor young dancers.
“One of my major accomplishments in dance is how I have stuck with it for so long and not given up,” Jessen said. “Sometimes things would get hard, and I would want to quit, but I just keep on going and I’m so glad I did because I can’t imagine my life without dance. And now as a senior, I know that all my work paid off.” ￼
