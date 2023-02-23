National Honor Society to induct local Dance Scholars

Wood River High School junior Audrey Hernandez, left, senior Piper Kolb and senior Riley Jessen will be inducted into the National Honor Society for Dance Arts on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Footlight Dance Centre

Wood River High School seniors Piper Kolb and Riley Jessen and junior Audrey Hernandez have been dancing since they were four years old.

Now, they will be honored together by the National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA).

“After all these years, my younger self would be proud and inspired by me advancing my dancing and now being inducted into the NHSDA and able to put ‘Dance Scholar’ on my resume,” Hernandez said.

