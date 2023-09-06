Wood River High Jazz Horns to perform at Wicked Spud

Local high schoolers will make up the horn section for the CKM Band’s show at the Wicked Spud on Sept. 7.

 Courtesy photo

For Wood River High School Band Director Patrick Herb, being in a band is art in motion. He does his best to instill a love of music and creating opportunities for kids that like to play.

“Being in a band takes so much creativity and social-emotional ability to not only do your best, but help the person next to you sound their best as well,”

Herb said. “It’s a give and take as a group that you cannot always get on a sports team.”

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments