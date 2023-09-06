Wood River High Jazz Horns to perform at Wicked Spud

For Wood River High School Band Director Patrick Herb, being in a band is art in motion. He does his best to instill a love of music and creating opportunities for kids that like to play.
“Being in a band takes so much creativity and social-emotional ability to not only do your best, but help the person next to you sound their best as well,”
Herb said. “It’s a give and take as a group that you cannot always get on a sports team.”
Herb will be leading the Wood River High School Jazz Horns with the CKM Band, comprising several members of the Boise Blues Society, at a special concert from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Wicked Spud in Hailey.
“This is a culmination of work from my first students I started with five years ago, who have worked so hard, and a great opportunity for them to perform for the local community,” Herb said.
Herb has been the band director at the high school and Wood River Middle School for the past five years. He is a trombone musician himself, having played with many orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, The Cleveland Orchestra, Metropolitan Opera and the Seattle Symphony. Herb was also the bass trombonist for the Hartford Symphony and Albany Symphony for 10 years.
“I grew up a military kid, as my father was in the Navy. I graduated from high school in Pearl City, Hawaii, where I got amazing opportunities to play with world class musicians like Santana, the Doobie Brothers and half time shows for the Pro Bowl,” Herb said.
He added that he and his wife lived in New York City for 11 years when she was teaching at a high-end prep school and he was traveling with various orchestras and symphonies.
“When we had our first child we decided to come to her home state of Idaho and ended up in the Wood River Valley. Luckily we found this incredible place to live,” Herb said.
Herb said that the best part of his day is getting to class and talking about music and playing music with his students.
“I want to impart to them it doesn’t matter where you grow up, you can become a musician if you put the work into it, which applies to all parts of their lives,” Herb said.
Partnering with other organizations like the Sun Valley Music Festival Institution, Herb provides opportunities for his students to be exposed to all kinds of styles and genres.
“Ultimately my success as a musician came from the opportunities given to me by my teachers, and I love doing that for my kids,” Herb added.
Along with the concert at the Wicked Spud, Herb said they will be doing a performance with Colla Voce singers and the concert orchestra and band on Oct. 26 at the Community Campus in Hailey. ￼
