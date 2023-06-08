If you missed out Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles, you can see all the special performances honoring the 12-time Grammy winner in a limited theatrical run.
“Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Magic Lantern Cinemas in Ketchum.
Recorded at the Hollywood Bowl over two nights in April, the concert film will include performances by Nelson, Keith Richards, Neil Young, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and many more.
Nelson, who was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, is having a banner year as a nonagenarian. He was honored with an educational endowment at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs and will have a new book about his songwriting called “Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs.”
The concert film’s lineup includes Beck, Allison Russell, producer Buddy Cannon, Ziggy Marley, Stagecoach headliner Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Edie Brickell, Bob Weir, Sturgill Simpson, the Lumineers, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Gary Clark Jr., Jamey Johnson, Leon Bridges, Kris Kristofferson, Tom Jones, Lyle Lovett, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Snoop Dogg, Rosanne Cash, the Chicks, Tyler Childers, Stephen Stills, Willie’s sons Lukas and Micah (Particle Kid), and George Strait.
