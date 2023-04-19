Time for the Three: The 'misfits of music' (copy)

Fresh off Grammy-winning success, Time for Three returns to Ketchum this week.

 Photo courtesy of The Argyros

Violinist Nick Kendall believes collaboration and a willingness to experiment are two qualities that helped launch Time for Three to its recent Grammy-winning success.

Inspiring views of Sun Valley may have helped some, too.

“We’ll sometimes bring ideas to the group one or two of us have been working on and then workshop it, which several times that happened in Sun Valley where we retreat to write,” Kendall said.

