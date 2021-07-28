Texas country-rock group The Powell Brothers will bring their eclectic set of influences to Whiskey Jacques’ in Ketchum on Friday, July 30, for the first of three shows in the valley this summer.
The band comprises real-life musician brothers Blake Powell, 32, Taylor Powell, 29, and their drummer, Mike Bishop Smith. Despite performing as only a trio, they produce a massive sound.
“Because there’s only three of you, there’s a lot of room onstage and also sonically to really have a personality,” Taylor said.
Blake added, “There’s nowhere to hide.”
Blake and Taylor originally saw their drummer Mike Bishop Smith play in high school. Instantly, they became fans. They reunited later in life when Smith played in a church band with the brothers’ father. After collaborating off and on since, the three-piece has been a set lineup for about two years.
The brothers grew up in a house full of music. Their father could have played music for a living but decided to take another route. Their uncle, a banker, won the flat-picking bluegrass championship in Texas multiple times. At Thanksgiving and Christmas, extended family would jam to old gypsy jazz tunes in the backyard. Although their dad never expected them to go into music professionally, he was highly encouraging.
Early on, blues formed their taste in music: from Ray Charles to John Mayer. As they played in various groups, they indulged in a wide range of styles, including folk, Brooklyn indie, jazz and big band. When they went to college in Boston, they studied neo-soul hip hop.
Their diverse influences result in a number of surprising covers. A few months back, they posted a video with their take on the Weeknd’s smash hit “Blinding Lights.” Although they were uncertain at first whether it would work, they called it an “electric moment” when they first practiced the song. Sometimes, they use it as a way to win over indifferent crowds. Next, they have a Post Malone cover in the works. On their tour bus currently, one could hear everything from the Killers to Megan Thee Stallion.
“We’re known as the only countryish band out of Texas to play Ginuwine,” Taylor said.
Throughout their time touring, The Powell Brothers have appeared at a myriad of venues, from rodeos to sporting events.
“Our favorite is any show where the audience shows up and is ready to party,” Blake said. “You can be anywhere, but being at a venue where everyone’s just there to have fun and everybody’s into it, that’s the best show.”
“We play every show like it’s Wembley,” Taylor said. “We attack every show.”
Their intensive touring schedule has allowed them to see new parts of the country and meet all kinds of interesting people, at times opening for their heroes.
“Ever since we’ve gotten into country music, there’s been one guy we’ve wanted to open up for,” Taylor said with a chuckle. “After a lot of hard work, just trying to do the right thing, we finally got to open up for Flo Rida. Everybody who’s trying to make it in the country scene has him on their list.”
The Powell Brothers played before Flo Rida on July 10 at the Bands in the Backyard festival in Durango, Colo.
The group finds itself in a curious point of country music. Some singers carry on the purity of outlaw country storytellers. Other stadium artists drift closer to pop rap. Then the Spotify algorithm creates a playlist pandering to every subgenre in between.
“Artists are going to art,” Taylor said. “There’s no way to control or predict what’s going to happen.”
During quarantine, the brothers built a barn “in the middle of nowhere in Texas” to organic farm, make music and work on videos.
“We were at work the whole time,” Taylor said. “We recorded albums worth of music in our studio.”
Their latest single, “Hopeless,” pokes fun at everyone telling them to have a backup plan to a career in music, highlighting their wry sense of humor. Within five years, they would like to be headlining shows coast to coast.
Tickets to see The Powell Brothers are $8 online and $10 at the bar. Doors open at 9 p.m. They will be back to perform in Ketchum on Sept. 3 and 4.
