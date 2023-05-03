The Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) has announced its Summer Concert series, which includes a few Grammy Award-winning artists.
This summer’s program will feature México en el Corazón on June 5, 7 p.m.; Elle King and Michigan Rattlers on June 25, 7 p.m.; In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild on July 25 and 26, 6 p.m.; The Wood Brothers and The Infamous Stringdusters on Aug. 10, 7 p.m.; and Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter’s “See It All Tour” on Sept. 16, 8 p.m.
“Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter’s ambitious ‘See It All Tour’ will bookend the summer season with the tour’s only performance in Idaho. With country, rock, blues, bluegrass and even classical music in between, this unique and eclectic season offers something for music lovers of all genres,” said Kristine Bretall, director of performing arts for SVMoA.
México en el Corazón will be a free showcase of traditional Mexican culture, featuring more than 50 performers in traditional costumes as part of a North American tour presented by the North American Institute for Mexican Advancement, sponsored by the government of the state of Jalisco, Mexico. With special thanks to Sun Valley Resort, México en el Corazón will visit Sun Valley for the first time in an extravaganza of Mexican folkloric traditions for a magical evening of culture and community.
Elle King will bring her “Come Get Your Wife Tour” to the Sun Valley Pavilion stage. King has made a name for herself with her soulful, country-tinged take on classic rock and roll, and her powerful voice and playful songs have made fans of everyone. Opening for King are the Michigan Rattlers, a folk-rock band composed of Graham Young (guitar), Adam Reed (bass), Christian Wilder (piano) and Tony Audia (drums).
Founded by classical pianist Hunter Noack, “In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild” is an outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. A 9-foot Steinway grand piano travels on a flatbed trailer to national parks, urban green-spaces, working ranches, farms and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, sound is transmitted to concertgoers via wireless headphones. The performance will take place alongside the Big Wood River just south of River Run parking lot, where concert goers will have a full, immersive nature and classical music experience meandering along the river or sitting on the banks watching nature unfold.
The Wood Brothers—dubbed “masters of soulful folk”—have cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors and community builders, creating a catalog of diverse music and a loyal audience. The Infamous Stringdusters will open for The Wood Brothers. The Grammy Award-winning, five-person bluegrass band is known for bringing progressive modernism to bluegrass music.
To finish the concert series, rock and roll recording artists and globetrotting journeymen Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter have their sights set on a world record with their new “See It All Tour”: 50 shows in all 50 states in less than 50 days. SVMoA is bringing the tour to Ketchum for its one and only stop in Idaho.
SVMoA released tickets to SVMoA members April 18 at 10 a.m., giving them first access to the best seating in the concert venues. A two-pack series package is available only to SVMoA members. Taxes and fees apply to ticket prices. Detailed information on ticket pricing is available on their website.
For more information, to become an SVMoA member or renew membership, or to purchase tickets for SVMoA’s 2023 Summer Concerts, please visit svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491. ￼
