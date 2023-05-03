Elle King

Elle King will bring her “Come Get Your Wife Tour” to the Sun Valley Pavilion stage on June 25.

 Courtesy photo by Matthew Berinato/RCA

The Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) has announced its Summer Concert series, which includes a few Grammy Award-winning artists.

This summer’s program will feature México en el Corazón on June 5, 7 p.m.; Elle King and Michigan Rattlers on June 25, 7 p.m.; In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild on July 25 and 26, 6 p.m.; The Wood Brothers and The Infamous Stringdusters on Aug. 10, 7 p.m.; and Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter’s “See It All Tour” on Sept. 16, 8 p.m.

“Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter’s ambitious ‘See It All Tour’ will bookend the summer season with the tour’s only performance in Idaho. With country, rock, blues, bluegrass and even classical music in between, this unique and eclectic season offers something for music lovers of all genres,” said Kristine Bretall, director of performing arts for SVMoA.

Wood Brothers

The Wood Brothers will bring their “soulful folk” to Sun Valley.

