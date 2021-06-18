The Sun Valley Museum of Art is celebrating its golden anniversary with some colorful old friends.
Portland-based Pink Martini will soundtrack the nonprofit’s 50th birthday celebration on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Sun Valley Pavilion, the organization announced this week.
The return marks the fourth time the genre-bending band will play a SVMoA event—the first dating back to the Wine Auction in 1998.
Much has changed for the former Sun Valley Center for the Arts since then, including its name. And audiences have certainly grown for Pink Martini, whose CV now includes performances with symphony orchestras on six continents. At least a couple things remained steady, though: SVMoA keeps putting on shows, and Thomas Lauderdale’s self-described “little orchestra” plays on.
Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 to “provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, cleaning up the Willamette River, funding for libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks,” according to the band’s website.
One year later, he recruited Harvard classmate China Forbes to the project, and together the wrote the band’s first original song: “Sympathique (Je ne veux pas travailler).” That track—a jaunty jazz movement betrayed by some downbeat, deeply French lyrics—found fame in France, where it was nominated for Song of the Year at the Victoires de la Musique Awards.
Since, the big band has recorded songs in 25 languages, sold some 3 million albums and toured the world. For its international flair, Lauderdale sees the long-standing project as a quintessentially American one.
“We’re very much an American band, but we spend a lot of time abroad and therefore have the incredible diplomatic opportunity to represent a broader, more inclusive America,” he said on the band’s website. “America which remains the most heterogeneously populated country in the world…composed of people of every country, every language, every religion.”
They’ve successfully brought that vision of the country to stops around the globe, with albums certified gold in France, Canada, Greece and Turkey, plus a platinum record in Japan. This summer, though, Pink the band will harness it’s international flair for a familiar audience, much closer to where it got its start.
“Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure,” Lauderdale said. “If the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we’d be that band.”
SVMoA members get first crack at tickets starting at 10 a.m. on July 6. Sales open to nonmembers at 10 a.m. on July 12. Since the concert is outdoors, SVMoA plans to sell all tickets in the Pavilion, and it won’t seat in COVID-19 mitigation pods on the lawn, it said in Monday’s announcement.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Pink Martini back to the valley for our birthday celebration!” said SVMoA Director of Performing Arts Kristine Bretall said in a statement. “To have this wonderfully eclectic, fun and upbeat band lead the festivities just feels right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In