The Sun Valley Music Festival returns for its opening week beginning on Monday, July 26, when guest violinist Vadim Gluzman will sit in with the orchestra.
To kick off the season, the orchestra will indulge in a classic: the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Gluzman, a superstar in classical circles, will join the group with his marvelous 1690 Stradivarius. Together, they’ll perform Mozart’s Concerto No. 3, a delightful piece from the composer’s youth which showcases the elegance of Gluzman’s instrument. The night will close out with the final symphony of Franz Joseph Haydn, “London,” which highlights the composer’s quintessential wit.
Conductor and Music Director Alasdair Neale dubbed the Israeli violinist one of the greatest of his generation. Gluzman plays with orchestras all over the world, and has sat in with Sun Valley’s several times before.
“We have been playing and working together for many years now,” Neale said. “Every time that we do, I feel we’re on the same plane. We must have some sort of DNA in common. We keep arriving at the same conclusions about music. There’s almost a telepathic element to it.”
Tuesday, July 27, brings Appalachian Spring and the Prague Symphony. Sit among the towering pines of Sun Valley and listen to the work of Aaron Copland. Initially constructed as the score to Martha Graham’s eponymous ballet, Appalachian Spring demonstrates a pure American sound. Mozart’s “Prague” is an ode to a city which showed him veneration. The symphony is a sparkling celebration.
Gluzman returns on Thursday, July 29 for a recital of chamber music with festival musicians. From Igor Stravinsky’s ballet “Pucinella,” they will present “Suite Italienne,” an arrangement for violin and piano. Then they will perform “Souvenir de Florence,” the only sextet Tchaikovsky ever wrote, named for the city which inspired the melody.
Saturday, July 31, is a night full of Beethoven’s epic proportions. The composer’s “Eroica” elevated the medium, seen by many as the shift from classical music to romantic music. With the ambition to convey such themes as heroism, despair, mourning, and triumph, the piece is breath-taking. Beethoven’s “Overture to the Creatures of Prometheus” will conclude the night.
This is only the first week in a summer full of exciting guests and performances—and there are many more to come. The summer season runs July 26 through Aug. 19 at the Sun Valley Pavilion. As always, the Sun Valley Music Festival is free to all.
“Laying out the welcome mat for anyone who’s interested or curious about classical music is absolutely essential for us who are on the other side of the stage,” Neale said. “There’s still a lot of preconceptions about classical music that need to be tackled head on. The best way to change that is to show the joy we feel and perpetuating this incredible wealth of repertoire that’s a long tradition that’s endured ages and making it as accessible as possible. The festival will always be free of charge.”
