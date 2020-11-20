After breaking attendance records with its highly successful virtual summer 2020 concert series, the Sun Valley Music Festival has announced “The Festival @ Home,” a seven-month-long virtual series of concerts and lectures, specially curated to provide free, world-class programming to local audiences throughout the winter and spring, December to June.
Two winters ago, the Music Festival launched its first annual Winter Season at the Argyros Performing Arts Center. With COVID-19 cases climbing as the colder months settle in, though, an in-person 2021 Winter Season was never going to be a reality.
In lieu of that, though, music lovers will be able to enjoy “The Festival @ Home” safely no matter the coronavirus situation. The series will feature performances by Music Director Alasdair Neale and festival orchestra musicians. Like the 2020 summer season, performances will be recorded under safe conditions at carefully selected venues in each musician’s hometown.
“Viewers can anticipate intimate chamber performances from beautiful venues, with works by classical mainstays including Mozart and Bach,” according to a news release from the Music Festival.
The first installment in “The Festival @ Home” is just around the corner. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, audiences will be able to tune in to watch a concert featuring Mozart’s String Quintet in G minor, “a piece widely considered the most heartfelt of the great composer’s string quintets,” the announcement stated.
After a break for the busy holiday season, the series will continue with the latest edition of the Music Festival’s most popular non-musical offering, “Upbeat with Alasdair,” in which Maestro Neale will explore classical music that both celebrates and illustrates the human condition in a talk titled “The Big Picture.” The next concert is scheduled for March 16.
“I’m very excited to create this new series of online concerts,” Neale said. “Of course, my musician colleagues and I will miss gathering in person with you at the Argyros for our Winter Season. However, once again the Festival will use technology to bring you music. We have just finished recording our first concert in Pittsburgh, Penn., and can’t wait to share a beautiful piece by Mozart with you.”
Each event scheduled as part of “The Festival @ Home” will stream for free on the Music Festival’s website and YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. Performances will remain available for 48 hours, so viewers can tune in at their leisure.
Future concerts and talks will be announced closer to their broadcast dates. For more information, visit svmusicfestival.org.
