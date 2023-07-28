Seeing family and friends gathering on the lawn, picnicking and enjoying the sounds of the Sun Valley Music Festival is what makes Derek Dean happiest. Dean is the executive director of the festival and this marks his sixth year in the role, having come from a role as chief operating officer for the San Francisco Symphony.
“This really is the community’s orchestra and such a unique experience of having the outdoor venue for people to experience classical music,” Dean said. “The Pavilion is beautiful and acoustically rewarding (in which) to listen to music.”
This is the festival’s 39th season, which will run from July 30-Aug. 24. It features Music Director Alasdair Neale, the festival’s all-star orchestra and an incredible lineup of guest artists for more than three weeks of free concerts at the Sun Valley Pavilion.
“This started out as a small chamber orchestra playing music under a tent on the lawn at Elkhorn Village and has grown into the weeks-long performances,” Dean said. “We hope that people fall in love with the whole program. We have a variety of pieces, from standard classical repertoires to current composers we hope to expose people to.”
Almost the entire festival is free to the public, save for the festival Gala that will be held Aug. 8. The annual Gala raises funds for next year’s event and the organization’s music education program, Dean noted. It will feature Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet performing a concert titled “Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?” Tickets start at $85, and can be purchased on the SVMF website.
“It’s a world away from other places where people have to travel to a big city, get dressed up and spend a ton of money on tickets, parking, dinner, etc., and it supports furthering music education,” Dean said.
The festival’s Music Institute provides year-round music education programs to students of all abilities. Local students in grades two through 12 can participate in tuition-free programs for most orchestral instruments, voice, and piano from Aug. 7-11. College undergraduates and exceptional high school students studying piano, strings and voice can participate in the Advanced Chamber Program July 31-Aug. 12. Participants hone their musical skills and work on performance pieces with festival musicians, conductors and guest artists, including Orli Shaham and Sasha Cooke. They are also invited to attend orchestra rehearsals and concerts. The students’ work culminates with a performance on the Sun Valley Pavilion stage.
The festival opens July 30 with pianist Orli Shaham returning to perform Ravel’s jazz-influenced Piano Concerto in G Major. The program also includes “Delights and Dances” by Academy Award-nominated American composer Michael Abels, Rossini’s Overture to “The Barber of Seville” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
On Aug. 1, Beethoven’s charming Symphony No. 2 and Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll” will be performed. The festival continues its multi-season exploration of Mozart’s concertos for winds on Aug. 4 with Mozart’s Concerto for Oboe performed by the festival orchestra’s principal oboe, Erik Behr. The orchestra will also perform Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera’s “Variaciones Concertantes.”
“None of the sound is amplified and people sitting on the lawn can easily listen and enjoy the trees and views of Baldy,” Dean said.
Other highlights of the festival include Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8 on Aug. 6; Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony plus Mahler songs with mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke on Aug. 10 and Stravinsky’s groundbreaking “Rite of Spring” on Aug. 17.
“I am really excited about the ‘Rite of Spring,’ as it’s not only a wonderful piece, but it changed the course of classical music, beginning the modern era,” Dean said. “It wasn’t as loved at first, but it was different than anything that came before it.”
On the Aug. 12 Pops Night, following the traditional rousing rendition of the Armed Forces Medley, Stéphane Denève will lead an evening of the music of John Williams.
“John Williams’ greatest hits medley will be a fantastic show as well, with sounds from ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Schindler’s List’ and more,” Dean said.
Dean said Denève is top-notch conductor and that he called and asked to be a part of the festival this year.
Denève is currently the music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, artistic director of the New World Symphony, and principal guest conductor of the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic.
“This is a big deal that Stéphane offered to come and conduct. We are very thankful to him for this treat for our local audience,” Dean said.
Pianist Yefim Bronfman returns to Sun Valley to perform Schumann’s only piano concerto on Aug. 14. The popular annual post-concert Lawn Party featuring DJ Masonic (composer Mason Bates) follows this performance. On Aug. 19, principal bassoon Andrew Cuneo will perform Mozart’s concerto for the bassoon in a program with Debussy’s “La Mer” and “Agnegram” by Michael Tilson Thomas. On Aug. 20, Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto following a performance of Florence Price’s “Andante moderato.”
Music Director Alasdair Neale concludes the summer on Aug. 24 with Mahler’s Symphony No. 5.
