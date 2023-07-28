Sun Valley Music Festival

The Sun Valley Music Festival will start its season Sunday, July 30, at the Sun Valley Pavilion.

 Express file photo

Seeing family and friends gathering on the lawn, picnicking and enjoying the sounds of the Sun Valley Music Festival is what makes Derek Dean happiest. Dean is the executive director of the festival and this marks his sixth year in the role, having come from a role as chief operating officer for the San Francisco Symphony.

“This really is the community’s orchestra and such a unique experience of having the outdoor venue for people to experience classical music,” Dean said. “The Pavilion is beautiful and acoustically rewarding (in which) to listen to music.”

This is the festival’s 39th season, which will run from July 30-Aug. 24. It features Music Director Alasdair Neale, the festival’s all-star orchestra and an incredible lineup of guest artists for more than three weeks of free concerts at the Sun Valley Pavilion.

