After much careful restructuring and creative thinking, the Sun Valley Music Festival is ready to begin exactly when it was originally scheduled to, this Monday, July 27, but not in its original format.
Rather than canceling outright, the festival shifted into a fully online format. Concerts recorded from musicians all across the country will be available to watch on the festival’s website—each airing only once on the date initially booked for one of the symphony’s standard Sun Valley Pavilion concerts.
Music Director Alasdair Neale has created 14 concert programs featuring the talents of more than 100 Festival Orchestra musicians, filmed in private homes, on stages and various other venues across 43 cities. Director James Darrah and his team of filmmakers and technicians utilized the highest quality audiovisual technology to bring the highest quality musical performances to audiences despite health restrictions.
The Pavilion Lawn will be open for the entire concert series as long as Idaho’s COVID-19 situation allows. The lawn will open at 5 p.m. each concert day, with shows beginning at 6:30 p.m. Reservations will be required to sit on the lawn and can only be made the day of each concert between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Attendance will be capped at 1,000 people (or fewer if restrictions on public gatherings change).
Each performance will be streamed to the big screen on the lawn, just as the Music Festival always did in years past. The only difference will be that the actual music will not be coming from within the pavilion itself.
Masks will be required for patrons at all times except when they are seated in their specifically reserved, socially distanced pod.
The festival organizers are keeping a watchful eye trained on the COVID-19 pandemic, and if that situation worsens, they may roll back allowances on in-person attendance.
Otherwise, all concerts—whether viewed at home or on the lawn—are completely free and accessible by any device with an internet connection.
For more information on how to view concerts, as well as a complete schedule for the musical series, visit svmusicfestival.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In