Bluegrass and Americana tunes will sweeten the air of picturesque Stanley this weekend as the Sawtooth Valley Gathering returns to the area. It runs Wednesday through Sunday with California Honeydrops, Fruition, and the Lil Smokies headlining the music festival’s sixth running.
After the original Sawtooth Music Festival disbanded early last decade, Wood River Valley native James Fowler took advantage of the prime location. Working with friends, he put on the first Sawtooth Valley Gathering in 2015.
That year, 14 bands performed on two stages over a day and a half. They continued to expand the weekend from there. This iteration features 39 sets of music—not counting the late-night shows—spread across five stages.
As the festival’s lineup expanded, so did its scope and taste. What started as a celebration of pure bluegrass and Americana has ventured into rock, jam bands and live electronic dance music with artists like Yak Attack.
The majestic backdrop, though, remains the same—and it’s an indelible part of the experience. The mountains paint a rich tapestry as mandolin notes twinkle and fiddles wail out to wide open sky.
“Especially once the sun starts setting, there’s some pretty magical things that seem to happen in the sky,” Fowler said. “It’s kinda like what I hear psychedelics are like ... it’s a very calming place.
“If you have the right tunes in front of it, it can kind of just transport you ... It brings something out of everyone up there.”
Fowler likes to keep a tightknit musical family. Hot Butter Rum, who headlined the first Sawtooth Valley Gathering, play Sunday at 5 p.m. And this year marks his third time collaborating with Fruition.
“On a Fruition year, I book it with them in mind and create a space where they can play with people they really care about,” Fowler said.
Artists-at-large—expert musicians who hop onstage with other bands and contribute to their sound—float around the festival all weekend.
“It’s a way to add another color to the musical palette,” Fowler said.
Lewi Longmeyer, a local legend in Portland, Oregon, will be an artist in residence. Megan Letts, usually a frontwoman for Mama Magnolia, has no issue becoming a piece of another band’s musical mosaic. International banjo champ Kyle Tuttle will also be seen throughout the fest. Scot Cowherd, percussionist in Lost Ox and formerly Bamboozle, returns to Sawtooth Valley Gathering. Years back when High Mountain Herd’s drummer did not show up the morning of the set, Cowherd filled in on a dime and “did a great job” despite never hearing of the band before, Fowler said.
Following the regularly scheduled programming, the party continues with late-night shows at the Mountain Village Resort. Because the capacity of these venues is only 350, there are tickets sold separately. But they only cost $10 (plus fee). Friday and Saturday nights bring Silent Discos at the Salmon River Stage.
Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters will play afterparties on Thursday night at the Mountain Village Resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall, then Saturday and Sunday night at the Kasino Klub. Whenever they play multiple shows in the same setting, Flynn enjoys switching up the setlist and improvising within songs.
“One of my favorite things about performing live with the Riveters is that they are creative and able to move outside the box and just open it up,” Flynn said.
The band prides itself on their all-women feminist energy.
“Sawtooth Valley Gathering presents a really diverse roster of acts, and we are proud to be a part of it.”
The roots-rock outfit recently released their record “Live from the Blue Moon,” demonstrating their prowess as touring musicians.
“Warts and all, it felt like it represents what the band can do,” Flynn said. “We’ve gotten even tighter and better ... The point is we are a live band. We’re not a studio band per say, although that’s super fun. Our joy and our value proposition to the listener is the live show. That’s where the magic happens.”
For the first time, the Sawtooth Valley Gathering will open on Wednesday evening. The additional night of camping costs $20 at the gate, and a Brad Parson’s pre-party at Kasino Klub is free.
Aside from all the music, an assortment of vendors will be there to fill all your needs and desires. Lime and a Coconut will serve up Thai food. Sawtooth Brewery will be the only spot in the festival serving craft beer. Long night at the after parties? Get your morning pick-me-up from Boise’s own Primal Coffee, mesquite wood fire-brewed. The Mountain Village Resort will open their cocktail bar for the weekend and have their specialty Bloody Marys on Sunday.
Portland artist Ryan Kerrigan will present his “fun, hippy-esque” artwork. If you hope to achieve nirvana during your festival experience you are in luck—there will be massage therapy, yoga workshops, meditation, breathing exercises and vocal empowerment.
“I think most people that come up there that haven’t heard of Stanley before will be wanting to come back,” Fowler said. “It gives anybody a good feeling to take back home with them ... You just want people to put that good energy back into the world.”
For more information on camping, the lineup and tickets, visit sawtoothvalleygathering.com. The organizers are still looking for volunteer help.
