The Wood River Orchestra may have had to cancel its annual spring concert, but nothing can stop the music altogether.
In lieu of the big, free community concerts the orchestra has become known for, the local ensemble has launched a Spring Soloist Series. Each Sunday, the orchestra is posting a video of a different member performing solo at home. The third installment was posted on the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/woodriverorchestra) this Sunday and featured the talents of Blaine County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Schiers on trombone.
Previous videos saw Lynne Heidel on violin and Brad Hershey on cello.
The Wood River Orchestra is a free-performance ensemble open to local musicians of various instruments and experience levels. The spring concert was originally scheduled to take place this Sunday, April 26, but like so many other events was cancelled due to COVID-19. For those missing this annual occurrence, the Spring Soloist Series offers the next best thing. Visit the orchestra on Facebook or at wrcorchestra.org to learn more.
