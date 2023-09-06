When Paul Wandtke was a young kid growing up in Chicago, Illinois, the mailman would tell him he looked like Kurt Cobain, frontman for Nirvana. Those physical traits turned out to be a good thing as the musician decided to start a tribute band, Smells Like Nirvana, and has been playing iconic grunge songs for a decade.
“It’s not something I aimed for,” Wandtke said. “I don’t pretend to be him. I just want to honor him and their music, and hope that people who come see the show have a good time celebrating Nirvana and sing along.”
Smells Like Nirvana will be playing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
Wandtke is a professional drummer. His brother and cousin forced him to play the drums as a kid, and it stuck. He has toured the world playing with bands such as Trivium and Kill Hannah, the opening band for Smashing Pumpkins and the Rock of Ages tour.
“When I finished Rock of Ages, I wanted to experience being a front man and decided to start Smells Like Nirvana. Ten years ago I never thought we would be touring all over the states and getting to where we are now,” Wandtke said.
Nirvana was established in 1987, the year Wandtke was born. The trio rose to fame with their alternative rock sound and popularized the grunge movement in the Pacific Northwest. Cobain passed away by suicide in April of 1994, but their music continued to shape rock—and Wandtke’s musical stylings.
Their song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll in 1997 and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2017.
Along with Smells Like Nirvana, Wandtke has a band called Dead Original. They will be performing their music before playing Nirvana songs.
“We usually open with Dead Original songs and then after a break we play around 90 minutes of Nirvana songs. I think we are really good at covering their songs ‘Scentless Apprentice’ and ‘Pennyroyal Tea,’” Wandtke said.
“Eventually, I’d love to just concentrate on Dead Originals. I think what we do best with the tribute band is just honor Kurt and the music and have fun,” Wandtke said.
Dead Original’s first album “Bought and Sold” is available on all streaming platforms or via deadoriginal.com. Dead Original has toured and supported legendary rock bands Candlebox, Seether, Jonathan Davis (Korn), 10Years and more.
Wandtke added they have a section on their website where people can request Nirvana songs and if they don’t have it in their lineup, they do their best to.
