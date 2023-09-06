Smells Like Nirvana

Smells Like Nirvana is a tribute to Nirvana and they aim to just have fun celebrating Kurt Cobain and the band.

 Courtesy photo

When Paul Wandtke was a young kid growing up in Chicago, Illinois, the mailman would tell him he looked like Kurt Cobain, frontman for Nirvana. Those physical traits turned out to be a good thing as the musician decided to start a tribute band, Smells Like Nirvana, and has been playing iconic grunge songs for a decade.

“It’s not something I aimed for,” Wandtke said. “I don’t pretend to be him. I just want to honor him and their music, and hope that people who come see the show have a good time celebrating Nirvana and sing along.”

Smells Like Nirvana will be playing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.

