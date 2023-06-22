Sawtooth Valley Gathering 2

The Sawtooth Valley Gathering brings some of the best songwriters and musicians to the stage at the foot of the majestic Sawtooth Mountains.

 Courtesy photo by BEB Photography

Representing a range of music from rock, folk, country, Americana, bluegrass, funk, gospel, rockabilly and punk, the Sawtooth Valley Gathering this weekend offers a unique live music experience in a stunning setting.

In its eighth year, the Sawtooth Valley Gathering opened Wednesday, but the festivities continue through Sunday, June 25 with two stages alternating to keep the music going without any delays.

This year’s event brings together headliners Margo Price, Fruition, The Band of Heathens, MarchFourth, The Brothers Comatose, John Craigie & Friends, Diggin Dirt, Steve Poltz, Daniel Rodriguez and many more accomplished musicians and singers.

