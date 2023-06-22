Representing a range of music from rock, folk, country, Americana, bluegrass, funk, gospel, rockabilly and punk, the Sawtooth Valley Gathering this weekend offers a unique live music experience in a stunning setting.
In its eighth year, the Sawtooth Valley Gathering opened Wednesday, but the festivities continue through Sunday, June 25 with two stages alternating to keep the music going without any delays.
This year’s event brings together headliners Margo Price, Fruition, The Band of Heathens, MarchFourth, The Brothers Comatose, John Craigie & Friends, Diggin Dirt, Steve Poltz, Daniel Rodriguez and many more accomplished musicians and singers.
The festival opens Thursday and will be in full swing at Stanley’s Pioneer Park on Friday and Saturday. Music at the Velvet Falls Dance Hall from 11 a.m. will warm things up, and once again, late nights will be at the Dance Hall and Kasino Club. Pioneer Park will feature several vendors for food, crafts and drinks. A wide variety of workshops are also scheduled, including yoga, songwriting, a family art zone, connection through storytelling, disc golf and more. There will also be music instrument workshops with acclaimed performers and instructions in hand drum, bluegrass guitar, fiddle and banjo. On Sunday, spend the day at the Mountain Village Resort, starting with the Brad Parson Gospel Hour and finishing with a John Craigie and The Holy Know-Nothings and Jeff Crosby and Friends late-night performances.
“We’re blown away by the amount of dedication and excitement that has been put forth by our crew and volunteers for this year’s Sawtooth Valley Gathering,” said founder James Fowler. “There’s something for everyone to enjoy and experience. If you truly want a summer music festival experience like no other in the mountains of Idaho, Sawtooth Valley Gathering is just that ticket.”
Concert locations include Stanley Pioneer Park, Mountain Village Resort Velvet Dance Hall, a long-time festival sponsor, and the famed Kasino Club. On Friday and Saturday, the main stages will be quite the sight at Pioneer Park, backed by one of the best vistas in all of Idaho, the Sawtooth Mountains.
As always, the festival is committed to giving back to Stanley, too. This summer, for every festival, single, two-day, and three-day pass purchased, $1 is donated to nonprofits, including the Stanley School Parents Association, the Stanley Sawtooth Rural Fire Department, Sawtooth Search & Rescue and the Salmon River Clinic.
Visit sawtoothvalleygathering.com for tickets, camping, lodging, and all information about Stanley and the Sawtooth Valley Gathering festival. ￼
