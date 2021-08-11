This past weekend, many residents of Blaine County travelled over the hill and through the woods to Stanley for the Sawtooth Valley Gathering, a four-day celebration of music and life.
Guests came for the sweet tunes and stayed for the even sweeter scenery. Musical acts spanned the genres of bluegrass, Americana, folk, roots-rock, soul, jam band, electronica and everything in between. Fruition, the California Honeydrops and Lil Smokies headlined, with many hidden gems playing along the way.
Stanley, with a year-round population of 63, is a rustic, unassuming town. Someone could get hypnotized by the rolling fields and the magnificent Salmon River and drive right past it.
All the buildings look like log cabins—even the souvenir T-shirt shop. Nearly every business starts with “Mountain Village,” named for the town’s main business: Mountain Village Resort, Mountain Village Restaurant, Mountain Village Mercantile, Mountain Village Service Station, Mountain Village DMV—okay, maybe not the last one.
Pulling into town on Thursday afternoon, a different, temporary village seemed to be forming above town. It wasn’t quite clear where the festival started and where it ended. Walking through the campground was an experience in itself. Tents commingled with cars, culminating in a decked-out school bus. Kids on hoverboards zipped past. Dogs ran free. Bluetooth speakers battled. A woman gave a man cornrows. Someone dry-heaved in a tent. The pungent smell of weed stung the air. Bubbles floated past. Campers debated Grateful Dead live albums in front of psychedelic tapestry.
The sound of acoustic instruments guided the way to a winding trail. At the top, there it was: the Sawtooth Valley Gathering, two stages and a smattering of tents: a festival on a hill.
The site—an elevated recreation area of the Stanley School—hosted nearly 40 shows over the course of the week, the sixth and largest iteration of organizer James Fowler’s annual event. It comes equipped with its own playground and Frisbee golf course, perfect for kids attending the festival. A sign at the entrance reads: “No cows or horses allowed.” The main draw, though, is the stirring Sawtooth Mountains, which stood noble in the background, with their jagged peaks reaching for the sky like hands in a church.
The first two nights, Aug. 5-6, brought storms. On Thursday night, Yak Attack descended into a dark electronic jam on the Salmon River Stage as lightning struck behind them. Friday evening, the dreary sky cracked open, and rain poured. Vendors held onto their tents for dear life against gusts of wind. Festivalgoers retreated to the campground. A few free spirits let out a gleeful “Woo!” at the weather.
The gloom cleared for Fruition to bring their immaculate vibes and soaring guitar licks. After, Polyrhythmics took the stage for one of the most impressive performances of the weekend. An incredibly tight psychedelic funk band, it sounded as if the instruments conversed with one another. The snappy guitar asked a question, and the groovy bass answered. The organ and brass section filled in the gaps.
Approaching dusk, the sun dipped behind the mountains to turn the sky red as fire. The blaze gave way to a dazzling display of stars, which seemed to go on forever. As the night progressed, more people joined the crowd in front of the stage. In flannels, they swayed back and forth, playing air guitar or performing interpretive dance.
Vape clouds, hacky sacks, beach balls and bubbles filled the air. (Where do these bubbles keep coming from? No one seemed to know.) At night, children and ravers played with the same glow-in-the-dark toys.
The Sawtooth Valley Gathering attracts a wide demographic: middle-aged hippies, college dudes drinking cans of beer, steampunks, and others too eclectic to classify. The fashion choices were almost as captivating as the music: fanny packs, overalls, grown men dressed as cowboys, bandanas, sequin capes, bumble bee costumes, ironic mustaches covered in glitter, babies wearing bucket hats and tie-dye. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen as many bare feet.
Behind the standers, less ambitious folk sat in an impressive assortment of collapsible furniture. There were zero-gravity chairs, an inflatable raft, a cloth beer pong table and much more. Apparently, Tommy Bahama has his own brand of camping chairs. Who knew?
On Saturday, umbrellas turned to parasols as a blue sky and persistent sun prevailed. With the two main stages—”The Sawtooth Stage” and the “Nothing But Love Stage”—right next to one another, shows flowed throughout the days without much down time. Between sets, Fowler came out wearing a Ghostbusters t-shirt and reminded everyone to hydrate and pick up their litter. The medical tent offered hand sanitizer, sunscreen and bug spray, he said.
There’s something demystifying about watching sound checks all day—a clinical routine for something as mythically glamorous as being a musician. It helps you to appreciate the grueling nature of the career. These touring acts, probably more talented than most anyone you will see, keep going for nothing but the love of music and a chance to play on stage.
Portland-based Tommy Alexander and his band got theirs Saturday afternoon, performing country roots-rock with a new drummer, who did an excellent job. Some would say three guitar players is too many for a band. I would disagree. Artist-at-large Lewi Longmeyer helped out, too, as Alexander sang through his Bob Dylan-esque poetry.
Free Peoples, a staple at Sawtooth Valley Gatherings, mixed their blues with killer harmonica solos and the banjo stylings of award-winner Kyle Tuttle.
Fruition co-founder and Idaho native Jay Cobb Anderson led his hard-rocking trio. They woke everyone up in the afternoon, just the like Primal Coffee sold at the back of the field. Megan Letts from Mama Magnolia and Taylor Kingman from TK & the Holy Know Nothings joined them onstage.
The best covers of the weekend, in no particular order, were as follows: The Band’s “The Weight,” performed by bluegrass group Pesky Grape Seeds; Pink Floyd’s “Breathe (Breathe in the Air),” performed by soul band Bread & Circus; and Neil Young’s “Old Man,” performed by folk outfit The Brothers Comatose. All these songs originated in the late 60s or early 70s. Turns out, the Sawtooth Valley Gathering shares a lot of the same idealism of the Flower Generation—community, peace and musical authenticity.
That spirit ran through the vendors alongside the venue, too. People like psychotherapist Melissa Boley of Sun Valley Hoops, who went to San Francisco to become certified as a hula-hoop instructor to help train people to hoop through their chakra.
“It connects you to mind, body and spirit,” Boley said. “And the spirit is your inner kid. Before we all got weird.”
Partners Jenny Lee and Patrick Merle Sellin, both wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, offered massage therapy, morning yoga sessions, breathing exercises and movement practices.
“There’s a lot of energy that gets shared at these kinds of events,” Lee said. “Plus, people are on various spectrums of intoxication ... If everyone here did yoga in the morning together, I think it would change and ground a lot of the energy that is really beautiful but can get frenetic.”
Together, they sold incense from Mexico, herbal medicines, flower essences for the spiritual body, tinctures crafted from the land, calendula for scar tissue and tea.
As Sellin spoke, he rolled ceremonial tobacco provided by Chief Alex Turtle of their Native American church, a proprietary blend with lavender and fennel.
“This event is beautiful,” Sellin said. “The setting creates the majesty and the awe we want to connect with. It kind of makes the rugged nature accessible.”
Henna tattoo artist Taylor Lenane grew up in Ketchum and has been coming to this event since it was called the Sawtooth Music Festival. That disbanded early last decade—before Fowler stepped in to launch the initial Sawtooth Valley Gathering in 2015.
“I love this place,” Lenane said. “Stanley is my happy place. I’d come here if there was no town and just a horse on this hill. It’s gorgeous. It has the most incredible backdrop you will see in your life.”
Lenane learned to do henna when she was 18 and living in New Zealand. A woman from Pakistan taught her the traditional methods. On days when she was bored in her van, she drew on herself.
Providing everything from mehndi designs to snakes and dragons, she has come to Sawtooth as a vendor for the past five years.
In some ways, music festivals are like henna tattoos, ephemeral as the summertime. They provide isolated feelings of freedom, rebellion and artistic expression which fade in the weeks to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In