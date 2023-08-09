Riding in the Wagon Days Parade was a cherished experience for musician Cody Braun, and he is excited to return to Sun Valley for the event this year and to play with his band, Reckless Kelly, at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 3.
“This is our second time playing in Sun Valley, and we can’t wait to see friends and make some new ones at this show. Growing up, Wagon Days was always a great time, and we are excited to be there and help raise money for local organizations that support the community,” Braun said.
The show is put on by RJK Entertainment, owned and operated by Ryan Kolquist. Kolquist lives in the Wood River Valley and said he came here to visit a few friends and ended up moving to the area shortly after.
“I came to visit for two weeks, and that turned into 11 years,” Kolquist laughed.
The Reckless Kelly show comes on the heels of the hugely successful Marcus King show he produced on July 4 at the Pavilion, at which he ended up raising $29,000 for Stella’s Shelter Fund and the Blaine County Charitable Fund. The main objective with Kolquist’s events is that they support a cause.
“My first arena concert I produced was in Minnesota and went to support the ALS Association,” Kolquist said. “The concert was on the anniversary of my dad’s death, who passed from ALS. We raised $40,000 for ALS research.”
Kolquist, in particular, is a softie for animals, and he got interested in Stella’s Shelter Fund, as they raise money to help underfunded animal shelters, rescues and sanctuaries around Idaho. Kolquist said the dog he adopted was found abandoned in a dumpster in Carey.
“He’s a mix breed, and he was so tiny; now, he is gigantic,” Kolquist laughed.
Kolquist added that he wanted to build his brand the right way, which is having people engage with not only the artist, but also organizations that matter, like Stella’s Shelter Fund.
“They are volunteer based and help so many shelters with funds to provide food and care,” Kolquist said.
The members of Reckless Kelly also work with local organizations and nonprofits. The upcoming Braun Brothers Reunion Aug. 10-12 in Challis gives a large portion of the proceeds to local community organizations, according to Braun.
“It’s important to come back home and support our local community. It’s a mining area, which has ups and downs, and the fact we can bring people and boost the economy makes it worth it,” Braun said.
Braun is the frontman for Reckless Kelly and, along with his three brothers, grew up in the White Cloud Mountains between Stanley and Challis.
Reckless Kelly comprises two of the four Braun brothers, Cody and Willy. The other two brothers, Micky and Gary, formed Micky and the Motorcars, who will be special guests at this show.
“We didn’t have a TV growing up, so we played music all the time. When we weren’t playing, we were hiking in the Sawtooth and White Cloud mountains and being country kids,” Cody Braun said.
Their father, Muzzie Braun, is a musician, too, and the family has shared the stage with stars, such as Merle Haggard, Glen Campbell and Johnny Cash.
“We had a wild childhood and lucky enough to enjoy what we do and get to making a living. Being around that caliber of music legends was amazing and playing at the Grand Ole Opry was a highlight of my life, for sure,” Braun said.
Braun said he got to play at the Opry as a kid with his father and again with Reckless Kelly, which was a unique experience.
“We hope that people will come to the Sun Valley show and bring the family to have a great time. We want people to put the phones down and focus on living in the moment and enjoying the show and what’s going on around you,” Braun said.
During COVID, the band realized how many miles they had put on the road since starting their careers in 1995; it was time to scale back.
“We were doing almost 200 shows a year. The only roads I want to be on is a dirt road with my wife, where we just turn left and see where we get to,” Braun said.
Reckless Kelly is still recording and just released a live album of the first concert they did after the pandemic.
“It was magical, neither us nor the audience had been to a show yet, and you could feel the energy of the crowd. I am really glad we captured that,” Braun said.
He added they will be releasing a special edition vinyl copy of their record “Above the Sun” that came out 20 years ago. In addition, they are working on a new studio record, which will come out sometime in late winter or early spring next year.
“The band is really tight right now and playing well. We want it to last as long as possible and just live in the moment,” Braun said.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be a drone light show after the concert presented by Zions Bank, Kolquist said. The beneficiaries of the concert are the Blaine County Charitable Fund and Stella’s Shelter Fund.
