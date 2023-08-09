Reckless Kelly

Reckless Kelly will be performing at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Sept. 3.

 Photo contributed

Riding in the Wagon Days Parade was a cherished experience for musician Cody Braun, and he is excited to return to Sun Valley for the event this year and to play with his band, Reckless Kelly, at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 3.

“This is our second time playing in Sun Valley, and we can’t wait to see friends and make some new ones at this show. Growing up, Wagon Days was always a great time, and we are excited to be there and help raise money for local organizations that support the community,” Braun said.

The show is put on by RJK Entertainment, owned and operated by Ryan Kolquist. Kolquist lives in the Wood River Valley and said he came here to visit a few friends and ended up moving to the area shortly after.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments