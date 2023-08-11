Get ready to hum along with the iconic film scores of John Williams during the Sun Valley Music Festival’s annual Pops Concert on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Sun Valley Pavilion.
The crowd-pleasing concert is part of the festival’s month-long lineup, which runs through Aug. 24. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.
Music from films such as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Jurassic Park,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Schindler’s List,” “E.T.,” “Star Wars: A New Hope” and more will be conducted by Stéphane Denève, who is currently the music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, artistic director of the New World Symphony and principal guest conductor of the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic.
“This is a big deal that Stéphane offered to come and conduct,” said Derek Dean, executive director for the festival. “We are very thankful to him for this treat for our local audience.”
Almost the entire festival is free to the public, save for the festival Gala that was held Aug. 8, as a fundraiser for next year’s event.
More upcoming events include pianist Yefim Bronfman who will perform Schumann’s only piano concerto on Aug. 14. The popular annual post-concert Lawn Party featuring DJ Masonic (composer Mason Bates) follows this performance.
Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke will be performing Stravinsky’s groundbreaking “Rite of Spring” on Aug. 17. On Aug. 19, principal bassoon Andrew Cuneo will perform Mozart’s concerto for the bassoon in a program with Debussy’s “La Mer” and “Agnegram” by Michael Tilson Thomas. Then on Aug. 20, Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto following a performance of Florence Price’s “Andante moderato.”
Music Director Alasdair Neale concludes the summer on Aug. 24 with Mahler’s Symphony No. 5.
