The 2023 Sun Valley Music Festival runs until Aug. 24.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Get ready to hum along with the iconic film scores of John Williams during the Sun Valley Music Festival’s annual Pops Concert on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Sun Valley Pavilion.

The crowd-pleasing concert is part of the festival’s month-long lineup, which runs through Aug. 24. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Music from films such as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Jurassic Park,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Schindler’s List,” “E.T.,” “Star Wars: A New Hope” and more will be conducted by Stéphane Denève, who is currently the music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, artistic director of the New World Symphony and principal guest conductor of the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic.

