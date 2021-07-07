Between performing in Belgian opera houses and teaching up-and-coming artists at the prestigious Aspen Music Festival, internationally renowned tenor Lawrence Brownlee has been on the road—and in the sky—quite a bit this summer.
Now, the opera star is headed to Sun Valley to present a sold-out concert program in a private garden as part of the Sun Valley Opera’s Special Signature Salon series.
Brownlee will join collaborative pianist Sean Rogers on Thursday evening in what he calls “a mixed bag program” of spirituals and Italian arias.
“The idea behind the program was to have some opera in there, but also other American songs that might be more familiar,” the singer said on Tuesday.
Ever since making his professional debut in 2002 playing Count Almaviva in the Virginia Opera’s “The Barber of Seville,” Brownlee has received worldwide acclaim for his execution of demanding 18th and 19th century repertoire.
The singer’s first introduction to music came through his family’s church in Hubbard, Ohio, where he picked up the bass, drums, trumpet, piano and other instruments. The free style of gospel singing particularly captivated him. After high school, he transitioned to the similarly melismatic “bel canto” Italian repertoire.
Though Brownlee may be most at home singing in the “bel canto” style, marked by legato phrasing and intricate, florid passages, he refuses to confine himself to one genre. Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable” and Hoagy Carmichael’s “The Nearness of You” are on Thursday’s lineup, for example.
In the last year, Brownlee has made appearances with the Tallahassee Symphony, Opera Philadelphia, Schubert Club International Artist Series, Lincoln Center Song Series, Opéra Royal de Wallonie, Opernhaus Zurich, Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, New National Theatre Tokyo, and San Francisco Opera.
He’s never stopped experimenting with new styles and projects. Between performances, the singer hosts “The Sitdown with LB,” a weekly Facebook Live series documenting the experience of being an African-American opera singer. The ongoing series has featured Brownlee in conversation with renowned artists like George Shirley, Denyce Graves, Martina Arroyo, J’Nai Bridges, Angel Blue, and others.
In April 2020, Brownlee also began hosting the video series “Coffee and a Song,” in which he invites fellow artists to perform interpretations of art-songs from their own living rooms. Since the pandemic, his videos have amassed over 200,000 views.
“I can just hope that I’m helping young singers and musicians out there, and they see that they, too, can bridge the gap between ‘student’ and ‘professional,’” he said.
