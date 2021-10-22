For Luca Stricagnoli, guitar playing means identifying problems and finding creative solutions.
“I think the road is endless,” Stricagnoli said. “I am nothing. I haven’t covered even one tenth of the things you can do on guitar... I could improve so much.”
The Sun Valley Museum of Art is bringing Stricagnoli to perform his mind-bending fingerstyle guitar at The Argyros tomorrow, Oct. 23.
Born and raised in Italy, his experimental technique includes intricate plucking and syncopated strumming. He even creates his own percussion by hitting the body of the guitar. At times, he uses up to five guitars for one piece.
“You don’t have to do things necessarily in the standard way,” Stricagnoli said. “You can find your own way and bring your personality into whatever you’re doing.”
SVMoA Performing Arts Director Kristine Bretall invited Stricagnoli back for his onstage charm and his astonishing guitar playing.
“The variety of ways he approaches playing each piece is fascinating,” Bretall said. “[He] often explains how he creates the sounds ... with capos, tapping and the speediest finger work imaginable. How he manages to create so many sounds solo... you just can’t wrap your head around the fact that you’re only seeing one person play.”
Stricagnoli has visited Sun Valley twice before, both for International Guitar Night.
“It’s stunning for the eyes,” he said. “I always feel like I would like to stay there a couple weeks after the show. But I’m always in such a rush.”
Stricagnoli says the freedom to tune a guitar as you wish allows for all sorts of experimentation. He prefers the acoustic to the electric.
“It’s an intimate instrument,” Stricagnoli said. “It’s an instrument you can bring into the hotel room with you and play unplugged without any amplification.”
The word “unique” is often overused. However, Sticagnoli’s guitar collection is truly one-of-a-kind. Some of his equipment includes a standard guitar, a “soprano” guitar he plays horizontally like a keyboard and a guitar with three necks. Engineer and friend Davide Serracini handcrafts all his instruments.
“He does it so well,” Stricagnoli said. “They’re so beautiful. I like the aesthetic. I like the sound... If I want someone to create something that doesn’t exist for me, then he’s the guy. This allowed him to turn these strange ideas of mine into reality.”
Stricagnoli fell in love with fingerstyle guitar playing through Candy Rat Records artists like Andy McKeen. Eventually, he would go on to be signed by the label himself.
“I’ve always had a lot of opportunities in the USA,” Stricagnoli said. “I love Italy so much, [but] it’s sometimes difficult to make a living [there] with music.”
Despite touring all over the world, Stricagnoli keeps up his energetic stage presence.
“Something just clicks,” Stricagnoli said. “When I’m onstage, I’m genuinely happy to be there with people.”
Returning to the stage after two years has lifted his spirits.
“I feel like I’m doing again what I love doing so much,” Stricagnoli said.
As a part of SVMoA’s Performing Arts Residency, Stricagnoli will work with students of Blaine County Schools. During his show, his covers span the genres of soundtrack, classical, hard rock and pop.
“I just want people to go away with a smile on their face and pick up their guitar at home or be creative in their jobs,” Stricagnoli said.
In his free time, Stricagnoli likes to be inspired by several forms of art: music, films and even sports.
“I like to be inspired by someone doing something and dedicating all their energy to it,” Stricagnoli said. “I hope when people watch my show, they get some fun out of it.”
