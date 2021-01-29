Sun Valley Music Festival’s third annual winter season will continue Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. with the latest installment of the popular “Upbeat With Alasdair” lecture series.
The festival launched its months-long virtual 2020-21 winter season with a concert on Dec. 8 viewed by more than 5,000 people. The winter series builds upon the festival’s highly successful summer 2020 digital season. Restrictions on in-person gatherings have not stopped the music nonprofit from continuously offering free programing to the community.
The Feb. 9 Upbeat program, titled “The Big Picture,” will be presented admission-free in partnership with The Community Library, livestreamed from svmusicfestival.org, youtube.com/c/SunValleyMusicFestival and livestream.com/comlib.
Music Director Alasdair Neale will explore how art—and in particular classical music—both shapes and is shaped by the human condition.
“I’m looking forward to sharing some thoughts as to how classical music is particularly well-positioned to tackle the weighty issues of life, death, love, and other questions surrounding the human condition,” Neale said.
Drawing upon carefully curated excerpts from some of history’s most profound compositions and applying his extensive expertise, Neale will delve into the ways in which music affects thought, mood, perspective and motivation.
During the program, Neale will engage in a question and answer session with viewers, who can submit questions live via either the festival website or the library livestream, but not via YouTube.
For those who are unable to attend the program live, it will be archived online for future viewing.
Keep an eye on svmusicfestival.org for updates on future installments in the winter series as well as information on summer 2021 when it becomes available.
