Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Andy Frasco & the U.N. perform around 250 tour dates every year.

 Photo courtesy of Nikki A Rae Photography

The Argyros Performing Arts Center hosts a panoply of talented musicians and dance companies throughout July.

The first show has already sold out, as legendary artist Graham Nash—founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash—will be performing on July 5.

“Nash has seen and been a part of rock history at some of its seminal moments: from the launch of the British Invasion to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later,” The Argyros states on its website, www.theargyros.org. “An extraordinary Grammy Award-winning renaissance artist and self-described ‘simple man,’ Nash was inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work with CSN and his work as a solo artist.”

Dance duo Paco Versailles combines disco with Flamenco.

