The Argyros Performing Arts Center hosts a panoply of talented musicians and dance companies throughout July.
The first show has already sold out, as legendary artist Graham Nash—founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash—will be performing on July 5.
“Nash has seen and been a part of rock history at some of its seminal moments: from the launch of the British Invasion to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later,” The Argyros states on its website, www.theargyros.org. “An extraordinary Grammy Award-winning renaissance artist and self-described ‘simple man,’ Nash was inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work with CSN and his work as a solo artist.”
Nash will be joined on stage by his longtime musical partners Shane Fontayne (guitar and vocals) and Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals), performing favorites from across his 60-year career.
Next up is Paco Versailles, performing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Paco Versailles is a collaboration between guitarist/composer Vahagni and songwriter/producer Ryan Merchant. “Their sound is a mix of flamenco guitar rhythms with disco-leaning electronic production and captivating vocals, a new genre they call Dancemenco,” the theater states.
The name Paco Versailles draws from “imagining a collaboration between their biggest influences,” Spanish guitarist Paco De Lucia and French electronic artists Daft Punk and Air, both products of the Parisian suburb of Versailles, according to the band. Tickets range form $15 — $50.
The Los Angeles dance company BODYTRAFFIC follows with two nights of performances on July 14-15. “The company has held steady to its mission to champion contemporary dance, educate audiences, present new voices, question the future, and incite positive change,” according to The Argyros. Tickets are $20-$60.
Robert Cray is one of the biggest names on the modern blues scene, and he will be dazzling a sold-out audience on July 19. “He has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar,” The Argyros said. In the process, he has earned multiple Grammy Awards, collaborated with stars of the genre and played his way into the Blues Hall of Fame.
Steve Hackman reimagines two rock icons on July 25-26. Equally adept in classical and popular forms, Hackman’s breadth of musical fluency and technique is uncanny; he is at once a composer, conductor, producer, DJ, arranger, songwriter, singer, pianist, and even rapper.
He’ll start with “The Times, They Are A-Changin’,” playing the music of Bob Dylan on Friday, July 25. He is doing another show on Saturday, July 26, “And I Love Her,” which will be an evening of reimagined music by the Beatles. There are individual night tickets or packages available. See The Aryros’ website for details.
The last performance in July is local favorite Andy Frasco and the U.N. The blues-rock band is known for high-energy shows and relentless touring, having played more than 250 shows per year for over a decade. He’s been on the road with his band since he was 19 and is excited to come to Ketchum. Tickets range from $35-$70 and this is a 21 and over show.
For more information on the shows, or see who is lined up for August, visit theargyros.org. ￼
