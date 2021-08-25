The second annual Summer’s End-The Draper Rendevous hits Hailey this weekend, bringing high-profile headliners The Mother Hips and Thunderpussy to Lion’s Park.
Kristine Grazian, a volunteer for the festival, has worked in the music industry for over 20 years and cherishes collaborating with Summer’s End founder Luke Henry.
“The heartfelt love and care that goes into throwing this event by all of the organizers makes this festival feel like you are coming home to a festival family that genuinely cares about you and nurtures a safe, positive, and accepting environment where you are yourself,” Grazian said. “Everyone is so kind and loving, it just feels like a family reunion every year.”
For Molly Sides, lead singer of hard rock band Thunderpussy, Summer’s End marks a literal family reunion. She grew up in Sun Valley, attending Hemingway Elementary School then Wood River High School. As a kid, she played at local parks, including Lion’s Park, and went to the Northern Rockies Folk Festival at Hop Porter Park. While attending a musical theatre program at Camp Little Laugh at Cathedral Pines, she met several influential teachers who guided her artistic expression. She looks forward to having dance parties with her mother—a “true rock ‘n’ roller”—while listening to records by Led Zeppelin and the Allman Brothers Band, just like when she was young.
“I’m excited to be home with my band, from one family to another, and have this beautiful collaboration of space and energy,” Sides said.
Thunderpussy’s music inspires wild live shows.
“My hope is that people disconnect from their devices and connect with the present and the feelings that they’re feeling,” Sides said. “Meet new people. Enjoy each other. Life is too short. Have fun. Music is movement. Music is life. It’s a gift to be with people.”
This weekend brings the band’s first return to the stage in a year and a half. During the pandemic, Sides travelled to Central America with guitarist Whitney Petty in search of “some stillness and some quiet.”
“I think we were at a tipping point,” Sides said. “We were going hard 24/7 for many years. Either we were going to fall off the edge, or we needed to step back and put some roots in the soil again and get more connected to it.”
She explored Mayan culture, tradition, history and medicine. The foliage, the volcanoes and the air helped her “find a different appreciation for sonic vibrations and frequencies.” She practiced yoga and meditation in the jungle.
“Movement has always been a big part of my creative expression, not just the voice,” Sides said. “Your whole body is this vessel for creativity. I needed to reconnect with my body.”
The lockdown also allowed Sides and Petty to work on new material. They experimented with sounds ranging from jazz to R&B. Letting their raw energy shine, they became less interested in polishing the edges of their recordings. They now have to figure out how to form these “song seeds” into a full-fledged album, constantly shaping and reshaping.
“That’s the exciting part: We’re all chameleons coming into a new skin,” Sides said. “How boring to be the same.”
Sides finds her nirvana at the cross section between the subversive and the tender. There is perhaps no greater example of this than the band’s name. After five years of their copyright getting rejected for being “scandalous, immoral and vulgar,” they won their battle at the U.S. Supreme Court.
“One of the ways we hope to change the world is the way we use the word ‘pussy,’” Sides said. “Pussy is powerful. It’s beautiful. It’s incredible. It creates life. There’s nothing weak or vulgar about it, really. It’s just the context you put it in. You decide.”
The lineup is chock full of exciting acts. Up-and-coming Boise alternative rock band Blood Lemon led a dance party at the Sawtooth Valley Gathering a few weeks back, and intends to do the same at Summer’s End.
“This particular lineup is especially rocking, and I can’t wait to get out there and rage the dance floor with all the fans,” Grazian said.
Scott Law, Brad Parsons and John Craigie will bless the stage with some sweet country and folk tunes. Artists-at-large Alyssa Joy Claffey and Cruz Contreras will add to the spontaneity of the weekend.
“I hope people enjoy music and see what it can do for the mind, soul, and heart with healing or releasing energies or letting go or remembering memories,” Henry said. “The observation of seeing people dance with smiles on their faces and being in the moment seeing live music is priceless.”
For the full lineup and the ticket information, visit summersenddraperrendezvous.com.
