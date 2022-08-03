Daniil Trifonov

Daniil Trifonov

 Courtesy Dario Acosta/Deutsche Grammophon

Dubbed “without question the most astounding pianist of our age” by The Times of London, Russian-born pianist Daniil Trifonov is the type of musician that only comes along every 100 years.

Now 31, his consummate technique and expansive tonal range has garnered lavish praise—and some of music’s highest honors.

In 2018, Trifonov won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Solo Album of 2018 for “Transcendental,” his collection of Liszt etudes. In 2019, he was named Music America’s Artist of the Year.

