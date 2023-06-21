Marcus King

Grammy Award-nominated artist, performer and songwriter Marcus King will be performing July 4 at the Sun Valley Pavilion.

Locals and visitors alike will have even more ways to celebrate the Fourth of July this summer with with the addition of Grammy-nominated artist Marcus King headlining a new concert at the Sun Valley Pavilion to benefit several local charities.

“We are super excited to bring you an amazing concert...along with a huge fireworks display after the show,” said promoter Ryan Kolquist of RJK Entertainment.

The show also features Idaho favorites Tylor and The Train Robbers as the supporting act.

