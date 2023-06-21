Locals and visitors alike will have even more ways to celebrate the Fourth of July this summer with with the addition of Grammy-nominated artist Marcus King headlining a new concert at the Sun Valley Pavilion to benefit several local charities.
“We are super excited to bring you an amazing concert...along with a huge fireworks display after the show,” said promoter Ryan Kolquist of RJK Entertainment.
The show also features Idaho favorites Tylor and The Train Robbers as the supporting act.
The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. with Tylor and the Train Robbers. King will play at 8:15 and the fireworks will launch after the end of his show, Kolquist said.
King was “downright destined” to play music, according to the online bio of his official website, marcuskingofficial.com. By eight-years-old, the fourth generation Greenville, South Carolina, native performed alongside pops, grandpa, and his uncles. Logging thousands of miles on the road as “The Marcus King Band,” he established himself with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show.
During 2020, King linked up with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and cut his solo debut, “El Dorado,” garnering a Grammy Award nomination in the category of “Best Americana Album.”
Beyond praise from NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Rolling Stone christened the album “excellent,” and the Associated Press went as far as to claim, “‘El Dorado’ already stands out as a definite high point of 2020.”
In between packing venues on his own, King performed alongside Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathaniel Rateliff. Along the way, he caught the attention of famed producer Rick Rubin and signed to American Recordings.
Tylor and the Train Robbers are from Boise and are comprised of Tylor Ketchum, his brothers Jason and Tommy Bushman and his father-in-law Johnny “Shoes” Pisano, who deliver “a lyric-driven blend of roots country and modern Americana music,” according to the band’s website.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Stella’s Shelter Fund and Blaine County Charitable Fund.
Tickets are $50-$175 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/556areu3. Kolquist said most of the VIP and high tier levels tickets have been selling out, and there are not many options left. ￼
