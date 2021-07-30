After enduring more than a year of empty concert halls and virtual performances—and watching audience members do the same—Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman served as a harbinger of classical music in Sun Valley this week.
On Monday, he joined the Sun Valley Festival Chamber Orchestra for the festival’s opening-night performance of Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3.
“There was extra excitement in the air,” Gluzman said. “This was not just another concert--it was, in the best sense of the word, business as usual.”
Thursday night, the violinist returned to the stage with pianist Peter Henderson for a performance of Stravinsky’s “Suite Italienne” for violin and piano followed by Tchaikovsky’s beloved “Souvenir de Florence” for string sextet, in which he joined five Festival Orchestra members.
“Both pieces were chosen because they’re Italian-influenced music by Russian composers,” he explained, noting that Tchaikovsky’s ‘Souvenir’—as the title suggests—is quite literally a souvenir of the great Russian composer’s favorite Italian city.
“[‘Souvenir’] sparkles. It’s a party piece,” he said of the sextet. “What better piece is there to play with friends?”
Born in the former Soviet Union in 1973, Gluzman began his violin studies at age 7, studying with Zakhar Bron in Russia before moving to Israel in 1990. In the U.S., Gluzman pursued studies with Dorothy DeLay and Masao Kawasaki at The Juilliard School in New York City.
Today, he serves as a distinguished artist-in-residence at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore while maintaining a busy touring schedule.
Gluzman described teaching students over Zoom as “frustrating.”
“Certain things can be done—you learn to work with it,” he said. “But overall, the Zoom experience was not great. You try to talk about colors and the expression of sound. That’s very difficult.”
Gluzman stopped to chat on Tuesday between rehearsals at the Sun Valley Community School amid a whirlwind summer tour. This month, he’s been in Slovakia’s largest city, Bratislava, giving a violin master class and gala concert featuring works by Beethoven and Ravel. His stop in Slovakia followed earlier appearances this summer in Basel, Switzerland and Munich, Germany.
Despite his busy schedule, the violinist says Chicago’s North Shore, where he laid down roots about 20 years ago, provides a place to recharge and reconnect with fellow classical musicians. In June, Gluzman returned home to Northbrook, Ill., to perform works by Saint-Saens, Haydn, Dohnanyi and Brahms with friends at the North Shore Music Festival, which he co- founded alongside his wife and recital partner, pianist Angela Yoffe.
Moving to Chicago was a “no brainer,” Gluzman said. (For one, he performs on the legendary 1690 ‘ex-Leopold Auer’ Stradivari, on extended loan to him through the Stradivari Society of Chicago.)
Next month, Gluzman will stop in Eilon, Israel, to teach up-and-coming violinists. At the end of August, he’ll return home once again, bringing Mozart’s Concerto No. 3 to expecting crowds at Chicago’s Jay Pritzker Pavilion with the Grant Park Festival Orchestra.
“Chicago was always present in our lives. Our closest friends were always there,” he said. “My wife and I would be in Chicago at least five or six times a year for this reason or that reason—teaching, performing. I don’t think there’s a moment we’ve looked back.”
Of course, Gluzman said, “I’m very happy to return to Sun Valley, too.”
