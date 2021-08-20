On Sundays, local band Sawtooth Creek, comprising men all over 60, practices at the home of lead guitarist Jay Noyes, tucked away in Hailey. A cat wanders around succulents as their pristine jams bounce off vaulted ceilings.
The band takes the act outside on Saturday, Aug. 21 to perform at the Hailey Hot Wheels Car Show. Whether playing for themselves or a live audience, bandmember Jerry Drake reveres music as something precious.
“Handmade music is special for all of us,” Drake said.
Drake provides fiddle, guitar, harmonica and vocals. Taul Paul provides guitar and vocals. Mark Eisinger provides mandolin and vocals. Walt Denekas plays bass. Transitioning between instruments allows them to work on their stage banter, landing a couple dad jokes.
Their repertoire ranges from hard rock to folk to ballads. They mostly perform covers. Some favorites include Santana’s “Black Magic Woman” and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary.”
“The kids are learning new versions of these old songs, and they really like them,” Denekas said. “They’ve got interesting patterns. They’ve got interesting chord progressions ... Paul Simon is a real poet. As is Bob Dylan.”
They have some original songs, too. Eisinger spent years in Antarctica with plenty of time to write songs. When he joined the group back in January, the others say it revitalized the band to learn the new music.
Drake and Noyes have played together for over a decade now. They say the songs continue to grow as they improve instrumentation. Since joining the band, Noyes has dedicated time to understanding musical theory with the help of the internet. Different characters have filtered in and out of the band. There have been four iterations to date.
Taul Paul got involved after meeting the others at a Christmas party jam. Drake met Denekas at one of Taste of Thai’s Bluegrass + Open Jam events.
“They’ve been stuck with me ever since,” Denekas said.
“Walt’s rounding out the sound really nicely,” Drake said. “You can hear it come right through. Walt’s scary because he actually understands music.”
They also went through several other band names, including the Hip Replacements, the Geriatric Cowboys, Loose Gravel, Old Riders of the Purple Sage, Pontius Pilot and the Nail Drivers, Five Guys in 5B and the Five Guys Garage Band. The latter was inspired by their time practicing prior to the COVID vaccine, standing at the corners of a garage 16 feet apart, even in the wintertime.
Their most recent band name came in part from a performance at Sawtooth Brewery. They have performed at many local staples, including the Sawtooth Botanical Garden and Ketch’em Alive.
“It’s incredible, you can find live music at least three nights a week somewhere in this valley,” Denekas said.
When they played last weekend at the Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival, many patrons asked where they could buy a CD, something they hope to accomplish in the future.
“Our favorite venue is a place where people are responsive to our music,” Taul Paul said. “And that could be anywhere.”
When Sawtooth Creek feels the crowd reacting positively, they start improvising to feed the energy, throwing in extra verses and solos. This comes to the chagrin of Noyes—the band’s self-proclaimed librarian—who prints out all the music sheets.
“We go off the rail occasionally,” Drake said. “We’re getting better. A carpenter friend of mine says, ‘I still make mistakes, I’m just getting better at fixing them.’”
One reason for the band’s unique sound is the members’ eclectic musical backgrounds. Noyes remembers playing the 45 record of “Yellow Rose of Texas” by Elvis Presley “about 500 times” until his parents took it away.
“Then the Beatles happened, then the Stones happened, and I was hooked on rock ‘n’ roll,” Noyes said.
Taul Paul grew up with folk music. He started playing guitar and singing in choral groups throughout high school. After taking a break when he fought in Vietnam, he traveled in Europe and played in various places.
Denekas played trumpet through college. In the 60s, He was in a Dixieland band called the Marijuana Brass, influenced by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass. They wrote the overture for the satirical musical, “The King of King’s and I: or, My Son The Messiah, a divine comedy based on the best-seller my Mathew, Mark, Luke and John.”
Drake picked up a guitar after hearing the Kingston Trio.
“One of the great things about guitar ... it becomes a lifelong passion,” said Taul Paul. “You can learn more and more about it. It keeps you growing throughout your life.”
Sawtooth Creek looks forward to playing more shows.
“One good thing about being a little more advanced as we are ... we suffer a lot less from stage fright,” Denekas said. “We’ve screwed up so many times, we can’t possibly do it worse. It’s so much fun to get up there and play. Who cares if we make a mistake or two?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In