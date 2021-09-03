When people ask Lainey Wilson if she can believe her recent success, she says yes, she can. She has been working toward this for years.
The country artist opens for LANCO at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 5.
“Every single time I step foot on stage, it immediately does my soul some good,” Wilson said. “This past year has been extremely hard on everybody. I think live music is so important.”
Her single “Things a Man Oughta Know” peaked at #4 on the U.S. Hot Country Billboard Charts and #32 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, racking up over 45 million streams on Spotify.
“I think it’s a great time for female country singers like myself,” Wilson said. “No matter what the sound is, people want a good story. That’s what country music has been from the beginning. A dang good story.”
After high school, Wilson moved to Nashville and lived in a camper trailer where she recorded music for three years.
“There’s been times when I probably should have packed my bags and went home,” Wilson said. “But I never had not one doubt in my mind that I was gonna be okay. I knew I was gonna find my way.”
Wilson got her work ethic from a young age watching her father work on his farm in northeast Louisiana.
“I’m from a very blue-collar area where people take a lot of pride in working hard and rolling their sleeves up and doing the dang thing,” Wilson said.
He woke up every morning and sowed the land. Some years were better than others. One year could be bountiful. The next, a tornado could blow his crops away.
“I’ve always kind of viewed the music industry just like that,” Wilson said. “There’s a possibility that you will have good years and bad years. But if it’s your livelihood and it’s what you love, then you stick with it.”
Growing up, she cut her teeth on the music of Dolly Parton and Lee Ann Womack. Wilson’s throwback sense of style is almost as fascinating as her music. Her life changed when she got a pair of bell-bottom jeans as a girl. Her mother would have to implore her to take them off for a day so she could wash them.
“I call my music bell-bottom country,” Wilson said. “I think everyone’s a little bell-bottom country. It’s whatever that thing is that kinda makes you stand apart. The thing that makes you, you. Whether that’s your story or your style.”
Earlier this year, Wilson released her album “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’.”
“I just wanna tell real stories,” Wilson said. “I want it to be raw and honest. Even if that makes your skin crawl a little bit, my goal is to make you feel something.”
In 2019, she released an EP titled “Redneck Hollywood.”
“I’m proud to be a redneck,” Wilson said. “But I’ve always been the type of person to have stars in my eyes from the beginning. A little girl driving to Nashville and dreaming about being there one day.”
In the future, Wilson wants to be big enough to sell out arenas. But for now, she’s just excited to perform again.
“My goal is to make sure no one out there feels alone and, now that live shows are back, you can just feel it in the air,” Wilson said. “You can feel that it’s doing everyone else’s soul some good, too.”
