Elle King doesn’t want word getting out about Idaho.
“This state is incredible, and I almost don’t want to tell people I am here so it is kept a secret,” said the singer-songwriter. “I can’t wait to see what Sun Valley will be like.”
King will be performing with the Michigan Rattlers at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at the Sun Valley Pavilion for Sun Valley Museum of Art’s (SVMoA) Summer Concert series.
King has risen to stardom with her unique sound of country rock with punk and blues influences. Her most recognizable hit, “Ex’s and Oh’s,” from her 2015 album “Love Stuff” got her to a top spot on the Billboard Charts.
“I didn’t do well in school. I felt more comfortable around adults, and making music was cathartic to me. It helped me heal a lot of stuff I was holding onto,” King said.
Yes, she does have famous parents—comedian Rob Schneider and supermodel London King—but King said she worked for her success and never let nepotism pull her off track.
“I am from southern Ohio and my siblings and Maw-Maw and Paw-Paw were big influences for me and that’s who my fans remind me of—real people who understand country life and that’s what I love about this genre,” King said.
King said she was always obsessed with outlaw country that includes Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash. She also loves Jerry Lee Lewis, who inspires her rockabilly side.
“When I first got approached about doing a duet with Dierks Bentley, I didn’t know who he was. My brother was telling me to go for it, and he honestly changed my life,” King said.
The duet, “Different for Girls,” was on Bentley’s 2016 album “Black” and shot to number one on country charts. It was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The pair won a Country Music Association award for Best Vocal Event of the Year.
King went on to release a Christmas song with Ronnie Spector, a duet with Andy Grammer and then her single “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert, which went platinum and became a crossover hit on the Hot 100.
“What people take away from my music is for them to decide. I play all kinds of music, but my roots will always be country,” King said. “I am so lucky to get to sing with all my heroes, and I know one day I will sing with Reba (McEntire).”
She is one of the special guests featured on Bentley’s “Gravel and Gold Tour,” a 28-city trek. He is playing in Boise on Aug. 10, according to his website.
King is releasing another song on June 23 with Diplo titled “Without You.”
The Michigan Rattlers are a folk-rock band comprising Graham Young (guitar), Adam Reed (bass), Christian Wilder (piano), and Tony Audia (drums). “Meeting as childhood friends, they began writing music and performing together in their hometown of Petoskey, Michigan,” SVMoA said in a press release.
“With live shows being at the core of the band’s identity, the Rattlers continue to tour relentlessly, bringing their honest songwriting and high-energy rock ’n’ roll to stages across the U.S. and Canada.”
Tickets range from $15 for students and $40-$80 depending on seats and SVMoA membership status. To get tickets for King’s show in Sun Valley, visit svmoa.org. ￼
