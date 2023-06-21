Elle King

Elle King will bring her “Come Get Your Wife Tour” to the Sun Valley Pavilion stage on June 25.

 Courtesy photo by Matthew Berinato/RCA

Elle King doesn’t want word getting out about Idaho.

“This state is incredible, and I almost don’t want to tell people I am here so it is kept a secret,” said the singer-songwriter. “I can’t wait to see what Sun Valley will be like.”

King will be performing with the Michigan Rattlers at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at the Sun Valley Pavilion for Sun Valley Museum of Art’s (SVMoA) Summer Concert series.

