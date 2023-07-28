In a Landscape
Express photo by Roland Lane

Classical pianist Hunter Noack performs in the outdoors Tuesday evening alongside the Big Wood River near Ketchum, just south of the River Run base of Bald Mountain. Noack’s “In A Landscape” concert series features the acclaimed musician playing the works of greats such as Beethoven, Chopin, Ravel, Debussy and Schubert on his 9-foot Steinway grand piano. At two concerts presented by the Sun Valley Museum of Art, attendees were given special headphones to enjoy the music.

Load comments