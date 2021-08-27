Last summer’s Field Daze season ended with local singer R.L. Rowsey and friends delivering a sensational show of Broadway hits and more. This weekend, as the summer draws to a close, they promise the same—with a few surprises along the way.
“For me, it’s the side of performing I like the most,” Rowsey said. “It’s just folks who like to make music singing together.”
Some of the performers joining Rowsey onstage will be Jana Arnold, Nick Sacks, Madison Hansmeyer, Courtney and Ward Loving and Field Daze co-founder Lila Claghorn.
“I’m still smiling from last year’s R.L. Rowsey and Friends cabaret,” Claghorn said. “It is the best way to close out a season. There was never a chance that we would do it any other way.”
Rowsey has known Field Daze co-founder Cathy Reinheimer for a while, but prior to last year they had never collaborated on a project.
“As Field Daze 2021 draws to a close for the season, I can’t imagine a more fulfilling and joyous homage to our community events than R.L. Rowsey wizarding his magic wand with this talented cast, singing Broadway gems and other songs that continue to bring our town back together by lighting up our hearts and funny bones,” Reinheimer said.
Rowsey and company have put an original twist on familiar favorites. The material will range from old standards to pop hits by Billy Joel to a few Broadway deep cuts even Rowsey had not heard of. It will be free-flowing entertainment, with opportunities for Claghorn to contribute some of her stand-up comedy material.
“It is my honor and privilege to get to be on stage and work with an artist like R.L.,” Claghorn said. “I know that any performer up there with him feels safe and at ease.”
The event crystalizes the Field Daze goal of helping people feel at home within their community.
“It’s as cozy as you can get while sitting out in the middle of a gigantic, open field,” Rowsey said. “It feels very intimate and very friendly. There’s nothing spectacular or polished about it, but there’s an awful lot of good singing.”
Living in the area for over 20 years and working for the Sun Valley Music Festival, Roswey has seen the performing arts scene grow and transform over time.
“I love that there are opportunities for folks at all levels to perform,” Rowsey said. “Certainly, this group of folks has some pretty impressive credits behind them.”
Earlier this summer, Rowsey performed at Field Daze as the director and composer of the Caritas Chorale.
“That this outdoor playground would be available for ... an event like this, I think this is exactly what we’ve needed over the last couple summers as everyone’s been craving outdoor performance opportunities,” Rowsey said.
“R.L Rowsey & Friends” comes at the end of a successful season of events from Field Daze, Claghorn said.
“Field Daze of summer has been the most tremendous labor of love that Cathy and I have had the privilege to share with the Valley,” Claghorn said. “We may have a few new wrinkles, but each and every one of them was worth it.”
Including theater intensives, the Senior Connection’s evening of poetry and co-producing the debut of The Liberty Theatre Company, the outdoor venue producers somehow surpassed their accomplishments from last year, becoming a local staple in the process.
One highlight for Claghorn was last month’s “Comedy, Cocktails & Classics.” During a rainstorm, comedian Ally Weinhold co-hosted on stage for 30 minutes. Then, Claghorn sang “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves as the clouds parted.
“It truly was a magical weekend, not just despite the unruly weather, but in a way because of the unruly weather,” Claghorn said.
Born out of the COVID-19 lockdown, Field Daze has always been about making lemonade out of lemons.
“We still saw tears in our guests’ eyes as they told us how spiritual the experience was: seeing the Caritas Chorale again after so long, kids playing in relay races and on a water slide at our Children’s Faire,” Reinheimer said.
For tickets and more information on the event, visit fielddazesunvalley.org.
“We are ever so grateful to our Valley, our fellow actors and theater companies, our audience, our friends and families,” Claghorn said, “all of whom have embraced Field Daze and our efforts to bring even more art to this incredible artistic community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In