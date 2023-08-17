KTM

Fleetwood Mac tribute band ‘Rumors ATL’ performs before a sold out crowd at the Sun Valley pavilion during the 2022 Concert for a Cure.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Most people have been affected by cancer in some way, whether they are battling it themselves, or they have a friend or loved one that has fought the disease. Cancer doesn’t care about age or status either, as young children to Hollywood celebrities and Major League Baseball players can get it.

The Danny Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament was started in Sun Valley in 1977 by former Baseball Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew and Congressman Ralph Harding in memory of Minnesota Twins shortstop Danny Thompson. Thompson fought leukemia for three years until he succumbed to it at the age of 28 in 1976.

Killebrew himself passed from esophageal cancer in 2011. The tournament was then renamed to the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial.

