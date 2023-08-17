Most people have been affected by cancer in some way, whether they are battling it themselves, or they have a friend or loved one that has fought the disease. Cancer doesn’t care about age or status either, as young children to Hollywood celebrities and Major League Baseball players can get it.
The Danny Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament was started in Sun Valley in 1977 by former Baseball Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew and Congressman Ralph Harding in memory of Minnesota Twins shortstop Danny Thompson. Thompson fought leukemia for three years until he succumbed to it at the age of 28 in 1976.
Killebrew himself passed from esophageal cancer in 2011. The tournament was then renamed to the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial.
“This is an incredible opportunity to show the best of Sun Valley and helping support such an amazing cause,” said Hannah Stauts, executive director of KTM.
This weekend is the 46th year for the golf tournament that typically raises $1 million or more each year for leukemia and cancer research at the Masonic Cancer Center at University of Minnesota and St. Luke’s Cancer Institute in Boise.
“Our organization helps fund novel research that we call ‘Bench to Bedside’ as the University of Minnesota develops new treatments and therapies, and St. Luke’s in Boise allows people to participate in clinical trials they would otherwise have to travel out of state for,” Stauts said.
The golf tournament has donated more than $21.4 million to not only the research facilities but also to helping people get through their diagnoses and treatment. On the KTM website there are several survivor stories, detailing how individuals found out they had cancer and how they overcame it.
The event comprises four days of golf, as well as other activities, such as a shooting competition, barbecue and gala.
One of the activities open to the public is the Concert For a Cure, featuring Petty Theft, a tribute band to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers based in San Francisco. The concert will be Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., at the River Run Lodge. General admission is $44 with discounts for students and children.
“There are plenty of lawn seats left and we want as many people as possible to come enjoy the show and know their money goes directly to research,” Stauts said.
She added that people are allowed to pack in picnics as there will not be any food trucks. They just ask that no alcohol be brought on site.
For more information about the concert and the golf tournament visit ktmgolf.com. ￼
