Kicking off the summer with laughter and song, “The Boiler Room Bash” is a joyous early evening cabaret event hosted by Laughing Stock Theater that will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at The Boiler Room in the Sun Valley Village.
The event will feature performances from some of the valley’s most talented songbirds under the musical direction of RL Rowsey. Performers Rachel Aanestad, Jana Arnold, David Janeski, Annabelle Lewis, Megan Mahoney, Claudia McCain, Matt Musgrove, Karen Nelson, Aly Wepplo and Patsy Wygle.
Beloved local standup Mike Murphy has also agreed to perform at the event, which will be produced by Patsy Wygle alongside her sister and fellow Laughing Stock Board member Kathy Wygle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In