The Boise Philharmonic’s 2023-2024 season will feature canonical works, acclaimed guest artists, Pops concerts, special events, and educational outreach within the greater Boise community.
This schedule features seven main-stage concerts, including masterworks by Beethoven, Brahms, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Price and Berlioz.
Audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy familiar classics alongside new works by some of today’s leading composers, including Carlos Simon and Adolphus Hailstork. The Boise Phil’s stellar line-up of guest artists includes pianists Weiyin Chen and Haochen Zhang, violinist David Kim, Boise Phil principal clarinetist Carmen Izzo as well as hometown favorites like vocalist Curtis Stigers and composer Jim Cockey.
“It is with great joy that we announce our upcoming season, which offers something for everyone to enjoy,” said Boise Phil Music Director Eric Garcia. “We are proud to bring the people together to celebrate great music performed by today’s leading artists.”
The 2023-2024 season repertoire highlights include Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Price’s Symphony No. 1, Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.
The season offers special events, too, like an evening celebrating the film music of John Williams, chamber and community concerts throughout the Treasure Valley, and the annual “Messiah” and Holiday Pops performances with the Boise Phil Master Chorale.
A musical beacon for the greater community, the Boise Phil provides outstanding musical training and experiences to over 175 talented young musicians through The Boise Phil Youth Orchestras. All three orchestras (Symphonic, Concert, and Strings) are under the direction of Music Director Jennifer Drake and perform throughout the year.
Season series subscriptions for in-person performances are now on sale. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 1 and can be purchased at boisephil.org or by calling the Boise Phil box office at 208-344-7849. All-season series concerts are performed at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts on the Boise State University campus. Both matinees and evening performances are available. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In