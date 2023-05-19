Boise Phil

The Boise Phil’s 2023-24 “Season of Wonder” features celebrated canonical works.

The Boise Philharmonic’s 2023-2024 season will feature canonical works, acclaimed guest artists, Pops concerts, special events, and educational outreach within the greater Boise community.

This schedule features seven main-stage concerts, including masterworks by Beethoven, Brahms, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Price and Berlioz.

Audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy familiar classics alongside new works by some of today’s leading composers, including Carlos Simon and Adolphus Hailstork. The Boise Phil’s stellar line-up of guest artists includes pianists Weiyin Chen and Haochen Zhang, violinist David Kim, Boise Phil principal clarinetist Carmen Izzo as well as hometown favorites like vocalist Curtis Stigers and composer Jim Cockey.

