Two Wood River High School students will march in the 2022 Rose Bowl Parade with Music for All’s Bands of America Honor Band, the music education nonprofit announced last week.
Brandon Enders and Orrie DeShields are the first students from Blaine County—and, as far as WRHS Band Director Patrick Herb knows, from the state of Idaho—to be chosen for the honor.
Enders and DeShields, a junior and incoming freshman, respectively, were selected for the 300-piece band after submitting an application that included letters of recommendation and an audition tape. Enders, a percussionist, will play the bass drum, while DeShields will play the bass saxophone.
“To be selected for this opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students, and a testimony to their excellence and achievements,” said Bands of America Honors Band Director Richard Saucedo in a statement. “The Rose Parade is one of our country’s national pageantry treasures.”
Members of the Honor Band will spend the week of the Rose Bowl in Southern California, where they will have rehearsals and performances at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest and at Disneyland. The band will also be featured in the broadcast of the Rose Bowl Parade, which will begin the morning of New Year’s Day 2022. Enders and DeShields have both received scholarships through the Sun Valley Museum of Art to help cover travel expenses.
“I’m just really happy they’re going to get to go over there and experience playing this kind of music with a bunch of other kids that are also highly motivated,” Herb said. “Hopefully, they can bring back the things they learn there and share it with their classmates.”
