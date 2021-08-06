When The Blue Flames took to the stage at Ketch’em Alive wearing Star Trek suits and cranked out punk-surf-rock licks and conspiracy theory mayhem, it was just like coming home.
Lights flashed on the Space Box, the smoke machine puffed out a few rounds of mystique, and the crowd went wild as thrashing music echoed off the walls of the Limelight Hotel.
The band was formed in the Wood River Valley in 1993 by Craig Griffith (aka the Space Box Controller) after a vision he received that would direct his artistic mission in life.
It all started when he began seeing UFOs—a lot of them, back in the early 1990s. He woke up one morning with his girlfriend in Elkhorn and realized that these visitations had been taking place since he was a boy in Texas.
“Sometimes the spaceships were shaped like bronze boomerangs,” Griffith said. Others were trying to hide behind clouds. Griffith says he would be followed by secret government agents, sometimes in helicopters.
“It felt like I had a heightened state of awareness, even clairvoyance,” Griffith said. “I told everyone in my family about them, and some of them saw them too.”
He got out of bed and drew a cartoon of the band that he would create, complete with sound gadgets that would fit in on a 1950s sci-fi movie set. Also on stage would be #1 Radiation Specialist (a bass player) and #2 Weather Monitor (drums).
Although it had been years since he played music, Griffith now had a plan.
“I knew that I had to buy a guitar, and sing about all of it,” said Griffith, 55, wearing blue hair and an earnest expression. “I knew that we would be the messengers of truth brought here to take on the evil forces on Earth.”
Blue Flames’ gigs around town this summer include tracks from their new album “Hidden Agenda,” the first in 15 years, filled with the usual mix of Griffith’s obsessions, paranoias, and heartfelt passion: “Alien Invasion,” “The Faceless Ones” and “Bermuda Triangle.” They convey the sense that all is not how it seems here on Earth, but Griffith’s vocal railing against fears—of global warming, coronaviruses and killer bees—can be positively healing.
A Blue Flames show turns the bitter pill of worry and suspicion into energetic catharsis, remaking our worst fears into a campy sendup. But according to Griffith, it’s not just funny.
“We use comedy and space suits to take the edge off, but with every lyric I write I am dead serious,” he said.
The UFOs started showing up years ago when Griffith’s grandmother, Ola Odessa, was in the hospital in Texas following a stroke. He had time to play a track dedicated to her from The Blue Flames album “Take Me to Your Leader” before she died.
“I told her not be afraid, and she indicated that she wasn’t,” Griffith said. “It was like something was taking her from me. And then she was gone.”
Griffith’s obsessions extend to ancient megalithic structures, the Illuminati Conspiracy, Freemasons, and Men in Black—the real ones that used to follow him in white vans. He goes deep into religious history to make sense of it all.
“The book of Ezekiel,” he said. “There were giants, and the Greek gods and Titans were also real beings. They mated with angels and bred us humans. The fact is we are living in a kind of science fiction.”
“I am no longer scared of the secret government, what Trump called the Deep State, it’s a secret cabal that runs everything,” Griffith said. “When you get the fear, it makes all the connections stop. I am also no longer afraid of dying. I’m not getting a Covid vaccine. I’d rather die. That would be like not trusting in my Creator. I’d rather get sick breathing fresh air than wear a mask.”
Griffith grew up in Los Angeles where he played in punk bands Fahrenheit 451, The Burglars, and Doe Boyz. He played shows in high school with Youth Brigade, Agent Orange, Wasted Youth and NOFX. He founded Rogue Records and still produces on that label.
“Hidden Agenda” is available on CD and in vinyl. Good luck finding it. Griffith only has a flip phone, and he doesn’t use social media of any kind. To find the shows on their local “Stick a Fork in It” tour you’ll have to find a good old-fashioned paper poster pinned up around town. The next show will be at the Casino Bar in Ketchum in a week or two. The final date is yet to be announced.
But the Blue Flames recently produced a video on YouTube titled: “Blue flames blue beret flying saucer retrieval team,” filmed by local photographer Tim Brown. To see it go to: youtube.com/watch?v=n96W2vM5QQA
Maybe you should call yourself " The Spreaders" our music is infectious. I've heard of gimmicks but selling death isn't one of them.
Blue Flames in Stanley the other year was hands-down one of the most musically powerful and entertaining shows I’ve seen. Very fun. These guys absolutely rip.
My antibodies from getting the lab released bio weapon are much more effective than your fake vaccine that is not fda approved. Try again.
Am I reading this right. . . Ketchum has a super spreader event entertained by a antivaxs band?
Craig's a great athlete! The "Titan of cool". "We are living in science fiction". Classic!
