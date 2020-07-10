On Wednesday night, the Sun Valley Museum of Art hosted the first of two open-air screenings of the concert film “Carole King Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park” on the big screen outside the Sun Valley Pavilion. Moviegoers brought their own picnic blankets and camp chairs and, with the help of some careful measurements beforehand, spaced themselves out to observe social distancing guidelines. The film depicts King’s 2016 concert at Hyde Park in London where she celebrated the 45th anniversary of her masterpiece album “Tapestry” in front of a crowd of 65,000.
Community Resource
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Current E-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Earthquakes leave their mark in the Sawtooths
- Ketchum passes mask mandate
- The Roundup: Monday, July 6
- F&G: Mountain lion in Ketchum ‘not a threat’
- Ketchum, Blaine County pass mask mandates
- The Roundup: Wednesday, July 8
- The Roundup: Tuesday, July 7
- The Roundup: Friday, July 3
- Sun Valley, Bellevue pass mask resolutions
- Stanley sees ‘scarily busy’ July 4 weekend
Images
Commented
- Hailey to require masks (83)
- Local officials consider mask requirement (46)
- Hailey makes masks mandatory (37)
- Hailey addresses police practices (28)
- Ketchum passes mask mandate (24)
- Way to go, Hailey (22)
- Housing is Ketchum’s version of ‘Groundhog Day’ (21)
- Defunding the police is not the answer (21)
- Health District: Visitors don’t factor in Blaine County COVID-19 rate (20)
- Ketchum, Blaine County pass mask mandates (20)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In