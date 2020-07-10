On Wednesday night, the Sun Valley Museum of Art hosted the first of two open-air screenings of the concert film “Carole King Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park” on the big screen outside the Sun Valley Pavilion. Moviegoers brought their own picnic blankets and camp chairs and, with the help of some careful measurements beforehand, spaced themselves out to observe social distancing guidelines. The film depicts King’s 2016 concert at Hyde Park in London where she celebrated the 45th anniversary of her masterpiece album “Tapestry” in front of a crowd of 65,000.

