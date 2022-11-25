Music is Kevin Ware's happy place

Kevin Ware is a people pleaser.
“As a solo artist you can read the room better, depending on the venue and crowd,” Ware said. “You can cater to it, you know what people want in that environment.”
With over 400 songs in his repertoire, he can always pull out the perfect song for the moment. Finger picking his guitar at weddings all over the Wood River Valley, he’ll play classics like “Wagon Wheel” during the reception, tender ballads like “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” as they walk down the aisle and rousing singalongs like “Shallow” during the reception.
“It’s my way to give back to the community,” Ware said. “I’m just humbled to be able to do it in such a small valley. Music is my happy place. Anytime I can be on stage performing, that’s where I’m most comfortable.”
Starting Dec. 1, he will perform every Thursday night at the Limelight Hotel throughout the winter season.
“I always get excited to put myself in that position to perform for others,” Ware said. “Very rarely have I ever not wanted to go to a gig. I’m the type of musician that’s just so excited and so passionate about what I get to do.”
He performs for three hours without taking a break.
“I get that opportunity to try new songs,” Ware said. “It never never gets old. It doesn’t feel like a job.”
He will play everything from Jim Croce to Chris Stapleton.
“I pull inspiration musically from just about anywhere,” Ware said. “I can’t really pin myself down to one genre or another. It could be something as simple as hearing something in the car and running home to learn it.”
He has performed at the venue since it opened.
“The Limelight has been pivotal,” Ware said “It has capitalized on the whole early music scene. Typically you have to wait around for a show to start at 11 o’clock at night at Whiskey’s. The family friendly environment they’ve created has been great.”
He first discovered his voice as a teen in the U.S. Virgin Islands. His mom brought him to a restaurant that had karaoke. Where he belted out “Drift Away” by the Doobie Brothers.
“That created a passion within me,” Ware said.
“More of a mountain man,” he moved to the Wood River Valley right after school. He didn’t pick up a guitar until he was 21 after seeing a show at what was then the Roosevelt Tavern on Main Street.
“I was floored,” Ware said. “That inspired me to pursue music.”
For years, he was the guy who would pull out a guitar around the campfire.
“Feeling energy from sharing your gifts with others became an addictive thing,” Ware said.
He focused on honing his craft.
“There’s always going to be somebody out there that’s better,” Ware said. “As long as you keep that in the back of your mind and give it 110%, that passion is going to be felt by others.”
He worked in local restaurants for years. After shifts at Globus, he would drink wine with his co-workers on the deck and play music. Impressed by his breadth of his catalog, they encouraged him to go professional.
“This valley in particular has been very supportive from the first time I really started playing out in front of people for the public,” Ware said.
For a while, he played in a band doing covers of the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty and Led Zeppelin. Ultimately, he decided to go solo.
“The energy is certainly a little different with a band. You can certainly make more mistakes and it’s covered up with all the noise behind you,” Ware laughed. “As a solo artist, you have a lot more flexibility and freedom stylistically.”
Living in Portland for a of couple years, he returned to the Wood River Valley after becoming a father.
“I just wanted an environment for them that was safe and connected to the seasons. I wanted my children to be ripper skiers. I wanted them to have an appreciation for the outdoors. We live in such an epic place and I feel pretty, pretty fortunate to call it home. It’s a magical valley,” Ware said.
Being a father gives him a new perspective on his art.
“Just the overall emotional aspect of a song ... When you have your own children. It certainly creates a different appreciation,” Ware said.
Sometimes after gigs, people will come up to him to discuss their relationship with their father or the divorce they’re going through.
“That’s the element of music that’s just so special—the ability to transform somebody back to a memory or a place or a feeling.” ￼
