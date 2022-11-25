Music is Kevin Ware's happy place

Kevin Ware has more than 400 songs in his repertoire.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Ware

Kevin Ware is a people pleaser.

“As a solo artist you can read the room better, depending on the venue and crowd,” Ware said. “You can cater to it, you know what people want in that environment.”

With over 400 songs in his repertoire, he can always pull out the perfect song for the moment. Finger picking his guitar at weddings all over the Wood River Valley, he’ll play classics like “Wagon Wheel” during the reception, tender ballads like “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” as they walk down the aisle and rousing singalongs like “Shallow” during the reception.

