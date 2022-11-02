According to Mary Tyson, Director of Regional History at The Community Library, Julie Weston took advantage of all materials they had about Chinese immigrants in the late 1800s to research her latest mystery, “Moon Bones.”
“Because they were discriminated against and most left Idaho altogether by the early 20th century, to piece together their history takes a lot of work,” Tyson said. “Weston did so and whets our appetite with imagined figures as she cleverly folds this important history into the world of [protagonist] Nellie Burns.”
Weston went through news clippings, oral histories, photographs and handwritten lawsuits in research for the novel.
“It’s such a wonderful resource,” Weston said.
“Moon Bones” launches in The Community Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. Weston will read an excerpt, discuss her process and take questions from the audience. A book signing with Iconoclast Books will follow. The program will also be livestreamed and available for later viewing. Register to attend on comlib.org.
Martha Williams is the programs and education director of The Community Library.
“Julie’s writing brings Idaho’s harsh elements and stunning landscape to life on the page, alongside her compelling characters,” Williams said. “Her mysteries are set right around us: along the Big Wood River, across the Sawtooth Valley and to the mines and lava fields of Central Idaho. She captures the feel of this place in the early 20th century.”
The latest installment of her series follows photographer Nellie Burns and Sheriff Asteguitoiri to Vienna, a ghost town in the Stanley Basin in 1920s Idaho, to investigate the death of a Chinese man. Nellie’s dog Moonshine joins as they uncover a conspiracy enslaving Chinese immigrants.
During a PowerPoint, Weston will show photographs of various ghost towns in Idaho.
“I’m using them as a substitute for Vienna, because there’s nothing left [of it] in the Stanley basin,” Weston said.
Her husband, Gerry Morrison, is a photographer.
“He likes to snoop around ghost towns,” Weston said. “He takes pictures, and I’m able to learn from him, too.”
Although she explores the treatment of women in her previous books, “Moon Bones” has a more overt social message about the mistreatment of Chinese immigrants in Idaho. To prepare, she read books such as “Ghosts of Gold Mountain” by Gordon H. Chang and “Chinatown” by Arthur A. Hart.
Many Chinese families settled in Idaho during the mining boom of the late 19th century. But, white miners often prevented the immigrants from owning property. As a result, many Chinese families opened local businesses.
“They helped the small towns grow, which the miners really didn’t, because they tried to get their gold and leave,” Weston said.
Her first book, “Moon Shadows,’’ had Chinese characters.
“I wanted to go back to those two people and explore their lives,” Weston said.
This is the fifth of her Nellie Burns mystery novels.
“The places are my inspiration, really,” Weston said. “I love my characters. I live with them in my head a lot. They’re fun to work on. I’m going to keep going as long as I can.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In