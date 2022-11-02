According to Mary Tyson, Director of Regional History at The Community Library, Julie Weston took advantage of all materials they had about Chinese immigrants in the late 1800s to research her latest mystery, “Moon Bones.”

“Because they were discriminated against and most left Idaho altogether by the early 20th century, to piece together their history takes a lot of work,” Tyson said. “Weston did so and whets our appetite with imagined figures as she cleverly folds this important history into the world of [protagonist] Nellie Burns.”

Weston went through news clippings, oral histories, photographs and handwritten lawsuits in research for the novel.

