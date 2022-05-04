While working for the Idaho Conservation League, writer and conservationist Mike Medberry helped reintroduce wolves to the state population after the species struggled for years. On the cover of his new book “Living in the Broken West—Essays,” a lone wolf watches from a cliff as a classic car drives along a dirt road toward Redfish Lake.
“I ask two things: judge my book by its content, and judge my book by its cover,” Medberry said.
Ten percent of the proceeds from this self-published book will go to the foundation “Living with Wolves.”
“I made some decisions that would allow ‘Living in a Broken West’ to sit beside any book published by well-known publishers as its equal,” Medberry said. “It probably won’t sell as many books because of the economic cloud of well-known publishers and authors.”
Medberry will do a free live reading from his new collection of essays in the Hailey Library on Thursday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m.
Medberry has written essays on conservation for 30 years covering issues for the Idaho Mountain Express, Mountain Gazette, Idaho Magazine, Limberlost Press, High Country News, Boise Blue, Northern Lights, Stroke Connection, Boise Weekly, among others, and in the books, “Idaho Wilderness Considered” and “River by Design.” He has published short stories, was Artist in Residence for the city of Boise, has taught classes on writing memoirs and has edited several published books.
He was a lead staff person for The Wilderness Society, Idaho Conservation League, Hells Canyon Preservation Council and other organizations over the course of three decades.
While visiting a friend in Flagstaff, he sat in front of a desk cluttered with loose papers.
“I’m going to try to make points I had wanted to make,” Medberry said.
For over a century, writers have tried to define the West—the arid, mountainous stretch of America spanning California to the Rockies and points in between.
“Each of these essays seeks to recover something broken or lost in today’s western United States,” Medberry said.
The essay “Walking the L.A. River” investigates the dissolution of a cherished body of water. “That was a horrible loss for the people who happen to love ... that beautiful river,” Medberry said.
“Sacred Dirt’’ is about 30 years of experiences in southern Utah’s Arch Canyon as he grew while the place remained the same.
“In the Land of the Midnight Sun,” tells of his trek to the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.
“That’s an addiction we haven’t really begun to deal with because our political powers are what they are,” Medberry said. “I hope we recover.”
The first essay is a shortened version of his book “Dark Side of the Moon,” telling of his stroke at Craters of the Moon. “I was very broken after,” Medberry said.
Twenty-two years later, the stroke still affects him. The seizure medication he takes slows him down. While working on this book, he would wake up early and write for two hours. “I’m a little brighter than late in the afternoon,” Medberry said. After about a decade of writing 300 days per year, he had a book.
The stroke was an “awful circumstance,” Medberry said, “but it’s also about defining what a recovery from loss has to be—really, that’s hard work.”
A big theme across the essays is revival. Sure the West is broken, but it’s not too late to be fixed he says.
“This time is really a negative time,” Medberry said. “There’s a lot of hope and there’s a lot of things we can do to make the future better.”
For more information on the reading reach out to Kristen Fletcher at Kristin.Fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org.
