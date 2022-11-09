Mike Medberry is an open book

Mike Medberry will offer a free workshop at The Community Library on November 15 at 6 p.m. In “Self-Publishing: How Do You Do It?” Medberry will contrast self-publishing versus traditional publishing and will share some valuable lessons along each path.
After sending his recent manuscript to several publishers, Mike Medberry became discouraged by hearing the same thing: “This work is good, but it doesn’t meet our needs.” The Community Library’s latest writer-in-residence decided to take matters into his own hands and self-publish his collection of essays.
On Nov. 15, at 6 p.m., Medberry will host “Self-Publishing: How do you do it?” to share the lessons he has learned. Held at The Community Library, the free workshop is limited to 20 people.
“Not that I’m wise, but I’ve gone through this,” Medberry said.
In the past, he taught classes on memoir writing.
Teaching “forces you to look at it more clearly,” Medberry said. “Teaching others teaches me.”
Medberry will start by asking the goals of attendees. Do they just want to print something for their family? Sell it to a company? Or reach a wider audience?
“There are a lot of writers out there that don’t really know where to go,” Medberry said. “Maybe I can focus them on a good route.”
He says the DIY approach allows more freedom.
“You can define what you’re doing,” Medberry said. “If you’re going to publish it with a publisher, you have to live by their way of doing it ... You’re not going to win that battle.”
If you go through a publisher, they own your book.
“There are editorial decisions that the publishers will make. If you agree with them, that’s great. But if you don’t agree with them, tough luck,” Medberry said.
Those who self-publish own the book.
“It gives you more self-respect,” Medberry said. “It gives you the ability to make the book you want.”
Still, self-publishing is no walk in the park.
“I hope people have a sense of how much money and how much commitment [it takes] to do this,” Medberry said. “It might make them want to work more diligently, forcing them to define what they’re trying to accomplish with their book.”
At the workshop, he will discuss how to build a foundation, lay out the design and, finally, sell the book.
Having edited several published books himself, he knows the importance of finding a good editor.
“I recognize that I’m not perfect, I’m, I’ve got really weird quirks on what I write about, and how I write about things.”
He works with the Idaho Conservation League and often writes through a conservationist lens.
During his residency with the Community Library, he will work on finishing his first novel about the Tamarack Resort near McCall. The Tamarack area was envisaged for skiing beginning in the 1980s, opened as the resort in 2004 and over the next decade and half experienced foreclosure, new life, a presidential visit, celebrity investment interests, bankruptcy proceedings and eventually a reopening under new ownership.
Martha Williams is the Community Library’s programs and educations director.
“Mike’s writing, from his powerful memoir about the debilitating stroke he experienced in the Craters of the Moon wilderness, to his stories and essays on the West, help us to understand our shared sense of place,” Williams said. “With the writer-in-residence program at the Hemingway House we are eager to support Idaho writers such as Mike who are helping to shape the literary landscape of our state and writers who help us understand contemporary issues amidst this landscape.”
As a part of the residency, he is staying at the historic Ernest and Mary Hemingway House and Preserve.
“It’s been absolutely wonderful,” Medberry said. “It gives me a lot of energy. It’s a nice place. It’s very isolated. That’s a great thing for most writers. There’s no radio. No TV.”
At a table in Hailey’s Wicked Spud, over a burger and a beer, he pulled out tattered copies of Hemingway novels he’s had since childhood.
“The guy was a fabulous writer, and he lived in a lot of fabulous places. He did a lot of odd things and wrote beautifully about them,” Medberry said. “It’s so inspiring.”
He is as reverent to Mary.
“Mary had that place and she took care of it for a long, long time. Then she donated it to The Nature Conservancy, who donated it to the library,” Medberry said. That’s a lot of people doing a lot of good things for the right reasons. ￼
