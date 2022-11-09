Mike Medberry is an open book

Mike Medberry will offer a free workshop at The Community Library on November 15 at 6 p.m. In “Self-Publishing: How Do You Do It?” Medberry will contrast self-publishing versus traditional publishing and will share some valuable lessons along each path.

 Photo courtesy of the Community Library

After sending his recent manuscript to several publishers, Mike Medberry became discouraged by hearing the same thing: “This work is good, but it doesn’t meet our needs.” The Community Library’s latest writer-in-residence decided to take matters into his own hands and self-publish his collection of essays.

On Nov. 15, at 6 p.m., Medberry will host “Self-Publishing: How do you do it?” to share the lessons he has learned. Held at The Community Library, the free workshop is limited to 20 people.

“Not that I’m wise, but I’ve gone through this,” Medberry said.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments