'Masterclasses' a tough act to follow

Acting is life. If you expect to succeed at The Morley Buck School of Serious Acting for Extraordinary Actors, you need to commit completely.
But Morley Buck is not your average theater academy. Courses include “Startled Awake,” “Underwater Thinking” and “being hit by a laser B.E.A.M.”
This school is the backdrop for the hilarious play "Masterclasses," chockful of eccentric characters.
The Wood River High School drama department's production of “Masterclasses” will show April 18-20 at 6 p.m., Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. for $5 in the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater at the Hailey Community Campus.
As a director, Karl Nordstrom just wants to create a space where his students can play.
“I don't like to dictate exactly how to say something or how to move. I never liked that as an actor so I don't direct that way,” Nordstrom said.
These young actors play exaggerated characters familiar to anyone who has participated in the performing arts.
“It is a comedy that pokes fun at actors, directors and theater in general,” Nordstrom said. “I think maybe we all are guilty of taking ourselves a little too seriously, and these students are really doing a great job of exploring that.”
The cast and crew includes Asia Angel, Elena Tamayo, Eva Hatzenbuehler, Aimsley Shearer, Adena Garrison, Isabella Keller, Sophia McKnight, Scout Kendall, Lydia McCauley, Aurora Widdison, Loula Christensen, Lyksi Aranda, Eddie Montes, Celeste Quispe Meza, Diana Gomez Cibrian, Hunter Ervin, Jaiman Sharp and Reese Herold.
“There are crazy costumes, funky colored boxes, and many extravagant characters,” Hatzenbuehler said.
Cathy Reinheimer designed the costumes.
“Our funny one-act can be an inspiration for the community at school to become more aware of what the devoted student actors are up to, and have a thoroughly enjoyable hour in the theatre," Reinheimer said.
“Masterclasses” mixes veteran upperclassmen with bright-eyed underclassmen. Diana Gomez Cibrian is a freshman actor.
“People should come and see the show to be more in touch with their local theater programs," she said. "I think watching this show may inspire others to support theater and possibly consider joining a theater program."
They will perform for the staff and student body Wednesday, April 19, during WIN 1 and WIN 2 and Friday, April 20, Periods 4 and 5.
“Our goal is to reconnect with the WRHS student body and staff,” Nordstrom said. “We need to get that audience to return to the theater post pandemic.”
He believes theater is important to any young person’s education because it teaches both hard and soft skills.
“Students learn how to design and build, paint, construct and deconstruct while also learning how to communicate and work together with empathy,” Nordstrom said.
He believes it should be an integral part to any student’s education.
“Recently the importance of performing arts and especially theater has been diminished to solely extracurricular,” Nordstrom said.
Nordstrom’s advice to young actors is simple: “If you really love theater, devote yourself to it. Take acting and drama classes, learn to sing and dance. It is a hard discipline if it is your third or fourth priority.”
He is already planning out an exciting 2023-2024 season. Stay tuned for an announcement.
