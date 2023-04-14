'Masterclasses' a tough act to follow
Photo courtesy of Karl Nordstrom

Acting is life. If you expect to succeed at The Morley Buck School of Serious Acting for Extraordinary Actors, you need to commit completely.

But Morley Buck is not your average theater academy. Courses include “Startled Awake,” “Underwater Thinking” and “being hit by a laser B.E.A.M.”

This school is the backdrop for the hilarious play "Masterclasses," chockful of eccentric characters. 

