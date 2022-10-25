Martyna Majok doesn’t like being alone.
“I come to these residences to force myself to have to be alone,” Majok said. “I have to be alone to write. It’s deeply agonizing.”
In fact, she doesn’t care much for writing the process itself.
“I hate it so much. I'd rather be doing...anything else. I will not do it for as long as I possibly can until I'm going to get in trouble,” Majok said. “I'm motivated by being in the rehearsal process. Just finish the play so you can be with other people and get out of your solitude.”
Sometimes it’s like pulling teeth. Other times, ideas strike like lightning. She finished the first draft for her play “Ironbound” in five days, clearing her schedule, afraid to lose the spark.
“It is an insane thing to dig up one's demons, then fashion them into an arc that is legible for strangers in 90 minutes,” Majok said. “That's what it requires—for me to look at aspects of my life that I don't want to look at.”
The Pulitzer Prize winner is the latest Sun Valley Playwright in Residence, a residency developed jointly by The Community Library and the Argyros Performing Arts Center. John Baker is the program's artistic director.
“Martyna's plays often focus on people on the margins of society who are fighting tooth and nail to survive,” Baker said. “Drawing in part from her own lived-experiences of growing up in Poland and New Jersey, she paints these characters with profoundly deep authenticity, dignity, and empathy. She's got a truly masterful ability to capture the complexity of the human condition.”
When SVPR approached Majok about being their second playwright, they offered as few strings attached as possible. They told her, "We'd like to give you time, space, and artistic and financial resources to support you and your next play—whatever you want that to be."
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, she will do a free Q&A at The Community Library at 6 p.m. She will read an excerpt from “Cost of Living.” The play follows Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, and his estranged ex-wife, Ani, who find themselves unexpectedly reunited after a terrible accident leaves her a quadriplegic.
Martha Williams, projects and education director of The Community Library, “gulped” the play in one sitting.
“[I’m] amazed at Martyna’s ability to compress heavy conversations about disability, love and hope onto the page,” Williams said. “Martyna’s writing is fierce and funny. You might not read the topics of her plays and expect to laugh or leave the theater feeling hopeful, but that’s what will happen. Her characters stay with you with all their yearnings and gritty tenderness.”
On Friday, Oct. 28, The Argyros will host a reading of Majok’s “Ironbound.” The play follows Darja, a Polish immigrant cleaning lady, over the course of 20 years and three relationships.
“Part of the reason I started writing is I got frustrated about portrayals of immigrant characters," Majok said. "I would see a lot of tertiary characters come sweeping into a narrative and offer the rich guy some sage advice from their hard working lives. Let them be center stage. I want to see my mom. So many immigrant characters are portrayed as stupid or the butt of a joke. I wanted to offer what I had seen of that experience and working class people or low income characters.”
Idaho playwright Samuel D. Hunter will direct.
“He's one of my favorite playwrights,” Majok said. “I can't f-----g believe he's gonna direct this reading.”
Hunter, unfortunately, missed “Ironbound” on its original run in New York.
“One of the great misses of my theater-going life," he said. "When I read it for the first time a few weeks ago, I was absolutely blown away. Martyna is one of those rare writers who can write scenes in which several dramatic ideas are occurring simultaneously—rendering people and circumstances that are as deep and complicated as real life. With writing this rich, my only job is to get out of the way and put the story and characters at the forefront ... She's absolutely one of the best writers working in the American theater today.”
Early in their career, both Hunter and Majok were fellows in the Playwrights of New York (PoNY) program. The founder of the PoNY fellowship is now on the SVPR’s advisory board. It shut down recently, a casualty of the pandemic.
I met with Majok in the basement of the Hemingway House, yellow leaves scattered on the grass outside. The only thing she hates more than writing, she said, is doing interviews.
“An interviewer asks you to answer now," Majok said. "If I had instantaneously all the right answers, I wouldn't feel like I needed to be a writer. I have to go through the process of figuring so much s--t out over first drafts, second drafts, rewrites. You'll leave, and I'll think of 17 things I wish I had told you or 25 things I wish I'd said differently."
She strongly suggested this story should not be done as a Q&A.
“It's gonna be full of ‘likes’ and ‘f-----g’ and ‘s--ts’,” Majok laughed.
Once, a teacher told her the first third of any residency is just acclimating.
“The anxiety was so thick in these walls and within a day or so I have chilled the f--- out,” Majok said. “It helps to have this amazing view.”
She went to Redfish Lake with Williams and John Kane of SVPR.
“The most productive thing I did was playing hooky from my inbox,” Majok said. “If I don’t answer all the emails within 15 minutes, it’s going to be fine.”
This residency allows for her to step away from the hustle and bustle of New York.
“Sometimes I feel this pressure when I'm in a place where the objects of awe are human made—I must make something that inspires awe because I'm a human,” Majok said. “Then I come into nature—no one made those mountains, no one made these incredible trees ... I find humility in that."
She’s still not quite sure what she wants to write during this residency.
“Sitting and staring at a Word document is the worst way to write something," Majok said. "I feel like I can hide here a little bit. Hopefully, I'll meet who I am right now [and] see what ideas come.”
She has to finish a screenplay by the end of the month. Over the past few years, she has worked mostly on adaptations.
Now, the Wood River Valley wants to start something original for the theater.
“Cost of Living” just opened a show on Broadway for the first time.
“I'm just happy that more people get to see the play,” Majok said. “I feel weird leaving it, kind of like I’m leaving my baby.”
Since its first production six years ago, she has continued to update it.
“I don’t give s--t away. I work pretty closely throughout the process,” Majok said. “I keep discovering stuff. I have to keep digging. I guess that's obsessive.”
In the theater, the script is law.
“They can’t even change a period to a comma,” Majok said. "I love that.”
After a play is published and she’s no longer involved in rehearsals, she doesn’t go to those shows.
“I have my version. I know I have to let it go. But it feels uncomfortable,” Majok said. “At that point, I just don’t think about it.”
At one point during the interview, the wall gurgled. Had she not been warned of the noisy boiler, she said she would have thought it was the ghost of Hemingway himself.
“Genuinely, I do believe in ghosts," she said. "I think he's actually a very friendly ghost because it's been only good so far. It's been good vibes down here.”
When asked if she’s a Hemingway fan, she described herself as "Team Fitzgerald."
“I think ‘Farewell to Arms’ is genius, but I wasn't a huge fan,” Majok said. “I feel like that's probably blasphemy in this house.”
A funny person, Majok feels writing without humor is dishonest.
“I don't know how you write without humor. I don't I don't know how you live a day without humor,” Majok said. “Sometimes people will judge some of my plays based on their content. They'll assume that it's very depressing, dark, uninviting, and difficult.”
She has learned she needs to make people laugh within the first 30 seconds of a show.
“I want them to feel disarmed,” Majok said. “When somebody makes a joke, [they’re] reaching out to have a kind of human connection. I want the audience to feel invited to this world.”
Going to a fancy college after growing up working class, she used humor to bridge divides with fellow classmates.
“I want people to be in my company. And I sometimes feel like I have to offer them something. That's usually been humor. Many of my characters are having to disarm people, if not other people in the audience.”
A latchkey kid raised on the American sitcom, she didn’t see her first play until she was 18.
“I was so moved by it, I wanted to be somehow involved in that world.” Marjok said. “I f------g loved it so much and became addicted to it.”
Her first foray was into acting.
“I don't know that I loved acting as much as I liked the little family you create when you're making a play,” Majok said. “You always know your friends are going to be in the same place at the same time, obsessing over the same thing together with you. If I'd found any other place I might have, I might have pursued that.”
She loves collaborating with actors. Actors' questions inspire her to write new scenes. Her characters start as composites of people she know in real life
“It makes that character open up for me,” Majok said. Once an actor takes it on, it leaves those people and it becomes something completely different.”
As much as she loved theater, she was equally inspired by what she was less fond of.
“I get frustrated at shows that don't consider their audience, don't actually want us along for the ride. I value when I feel like someone opens the door to me, it matters to them that I'm there, try to be in conversation with me in some way. Don't bore me and don't ignore me.”
Speaking at The Community Library, she hopes to help wherever she can.
“I want to feel like I’m offering something,” Majok said. “There is no roadmap to being a writer ... I love nerding out about craft.”
However, sometimes she finds it difficult to discuss her own work. She doesn’t like talking about the personal aspects of her shows.
“It feels like defending your work sometimes—people want to feel like it's authentic,” Majok said. “If it feels true, and if it communicates well to you, can't that be enough?”
She quoted a fellow playwright who was asked to do a talkback after a show: “Why do you want me to say it worse? I said what I could in the play.”
“If I do my job right," she said, "the play ends up being smarter than I ever was.”
