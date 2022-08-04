Legendary Southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band is set to take the stage of the Sun Valley Pavilion on Sept. 4, along with special guest Jeremy McComb. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the concert beginning at 6:45 p.m.
The Marshall Tucker Band’s mighty music catalog, which consists of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. Doug Gray, founding member of the band and its lead singer, sees no end to the road that lies ahead for The Marshall Tucker Band, whose legacy is being carried forward by him and his current bandmates, drummer B.B. Borden (Mother’s Finest, The Outlaws), bassist/vocalist Ryan Ware, keyboardist/saxophonist/flautist/vocalist Marcus James Henderson, guitarist/vocalist Chris Hicks, and guitarist/vocalist Rick Willis.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Sun Valley Recreation Office, or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-marshall-tucker-band-with-special-guest-jeremy-mccomb-tickets-392739593697. ￼
