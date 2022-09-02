Marshall Tucker Band going strong at 50

The Marshall Tucker Band has stood the test of time with hits like “Can’t You See” and “Heard It In A Love Song.” This weekend, they will perform twice in the Sun Valley area.

Back in the day, promoters didn’t know what to do with the Marshall Tucker Band. They were put under the label “Southern rock,” but it’s more nuanced than that. The guitar sounds country Western. The slide is blues. The flute is jazz. The organ is straight out of a gospel church. And Doug Gray howls like he’s trying to raise the dead.

The group just passed its 50th anniversary and it’s still going strong. Although their show at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Sunday is already sold out, you can still catch them tonight at The Argyros, Friday, Sept 2. Tickets are $200 and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to The Senior Connection Vision & Hearing Center. That show starts at 5:30 p.m.

Over the phone, Doug Gray’s South Carolina grumble sounds like music. He laughs a lot. The Express caught up with the singer before his tour stops in the Wood River Valley. Here’s that conversation, edited lightly for clarity and concision.

