Back in the day, promoters didn’t know what to do with the Marshall Tucker Band. They were put under the label “Southern rock,” but it’s more nuanced than that. The guitar sounds country Western. The slide is blues. The flute is jazz. The organ is straight out of a gospel church. And Doug Gray howls like he’s trying to raise the dead.
The group just passed its 50th anniversary and it’s still going strong. Although their show at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Sunday is already sold out, you can still catch them tonight at The Argyros, Friday, Sept 2. Tickets are $200 and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to The Senior Connection Vision & Hearing Center. That show starts at 5:30 p.m.
Over the phone, Doug Gray’s South Carolina grumble sounds like music. He laughs a lot. The Express caught up with the singer before his tour stops in the Wood River Valley. Here’s that conversation, edited lightly for clarity and concision.
IME: Have you ever performed in Sun Valley before?
DG: I think we played for a very, very small theater for Demi Moore. You probably wasn’t even born then. I don’t even remember the name of it.
IME: Why is it important to combine music with charitable causes?
DG: I was a military guy. Back in 1968, I was a sergeant in Vietnam. A lot of people don’t know that about me...It was pretty easy to make a decision to go to Iraq and play for the troops over there. It brought back a lot of memories for me, good and bad. I would do it again if we’re ever called upon to do it. Those troops need everything—they need entertainment, something to take their mind off everything that’s everyday business.
IME: After performing so many times, how do you keep it interesting?
DG: I have a setlist that they put down, it’s been 17 or 18 years now. I’ve never looked at that setlist. I will never pay attention to it. I go by what the audience is wanting. A lot of times you will hear them yelling out they want to hear “Desert Sky” or “Fire on the Mountain” or “Heard it in a Love Song” or “Can’t You See.” That’s what keeps me goin’: When the lights go out onstage, I’m 17 again and I go out there and sing as hard as I can.
IME: Do you have a favorite song to perform?
DG: No. I’ve played for presidents. I’ve played in clubs in Manhattan that had 40 people and two months later we were headlining Madison Square Gardens, ‘kay? It is amazing what we’ve been through. It is amazing what we’ve done. I’m surprised at my age that I still enjoy this as much as I always did.
When we leave to do the next show, I’m so looking forward to it. As we walk to the bus or to the plane, we always make sure that the last person’s got their autograph signed. You’re talking about a band that’s been around 50 years. If anyone attributes anything to us, it’s probably that we’re the friendliest, non-jerk band that you’ve ever seen, ‘kay? Some think once you get under the lights and all those people yellin’, they become something special. Nobody in this band has ever done that. Nobody who has ever worked with me or for me has ever done that.
IME: What’s your advice to someone who wants to start a band today?
DG: You can go out and play in front of 12 people while they’re eating dinner. Go up there and learn to play and make somebody feel better, make them smile. If you play good enough, you’ll make ‘em smile. Make yourself memorable before you try to get in front of people.
As you know, opening acts become headliners. I’ve certainly seen that many times. Zac Brown was opening for us. Kenny Chesney was opening for us. They would all come say “How’d you do it? How’d you keep it all together?”
My nephew is in Zac Brown. He went to Berkelee [College of Music] with John Mayer. They wrote some of those songs on the first record. I guess it sort of runs in my family. Except my sister can’t sing worth a damn.
IME: What are some of the main components of the Southern rock sound?
DG: Black music. That was a given that people didn’t really want to admit. We opened for B.B. King a whole bunch of times, Sly and the Family Stone. They threw us out there, we were traveling in a Dodge van. Then you go into Joe Walsh. Then you’re out there for four years with the Allman Brothers. That sound, if you put it in a frying pan, would sound like sizzling bacon, ‘kay? If you’re veggie, man, you’re not gon’ like that.
IME: What are some of your favorite memories from opening for the Allman Brothers?
DG: We were already friends. We were on the same label. We’d fly together on one of their jets, pass all the gold records and platinum records. Greg had his own, and I’d go with him. To this day, he is probably the best Southern Rock singer there is. Those lyrics are stunning.
Greg would come up to me at the end of our show. He’d whisper in my ear, “How in the hell are we supposed to follow that?” I just needed to hear that once, and it’s kept me going 50 years. (Laughs) You don’t get that compliment very often.
IME: Growing up, when did you know you had the chops to be a professional singer?
DG: (Laughs) I don’t know if I do yet. I’m still trying to figure that one out. I think I was 7. My mom and dad took me to an AmVets club. That’s where you’d go and have steak. They said, “Go on up there, you sing good at home.” I got up there, and I did the laugh to “Wipeout” which is an old, old, old song. This guy came up and gave me $5. I guess I turned professional that day.
IME: Are there any modern artists you like?
DG: After watching MTV it’s kind of scary, ‘kay? We had one of our videos turned down because it was too graphic. But I just watched something on the TV that freaked me out the night before last, ‘kay? (Laughs) It was different. It was difficult. But I could not say it was bad because I think it was a whole different world that we’ve escaped to now. I know that also used to be us. Another page has turned. We are not pushed out of the game yet. We’re still selling a lot more tickets than a lot of other people.
IME: How can those who’ve passed live on through their music?
I think it has something to do with the quality of timing—how long a song is going to be around. We were on, like, six movies last year just on Netflix. Not as actors, trust me, ‘cause none of us ain’t that pretty. It’s that simple. It’s that these songs communicate, they tell a story. Those first eight years, we were all writing songs.
People can come to Marshall Tucker Band and bring their grandkids now, because they want them to relive what they lived in the early part of the 70s. As we came out of the peace, love and happiness, as we came out of the Vietnam war, everyone was looking for a place to go. That’s why the big festivals showed up. People wanted to be outside. They wanted to be together. They wanted to see what else was going on in the world.
IME: Is there an accomplishment in your career you’re most proud of?
DG: Using what I’ve earned and learned to give something back, not take it all. It’s a coordinated effort with the 23 people I’ve got on the road. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that these guys have got your back. It’s like we’ve got our own platoon, our own football team. One is all. That’s all you need.
